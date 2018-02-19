Farrah Abraham Glams It up With ‘Classy’ New Snap

Farrah Abraham is going old school glam in her latest picture!

The Teen Mom OG cast member isn’t typically known for being covered up, but showed that she can rock a more conservative look on Twitter Saturday, wearing a champagne colored silk top and softly curling her signature fiery red locks. She accompanied the look with a nude lip and smoky eye makeup.

“SHINE ON,” she captioned the photo, hashtagging “hair,” “makeup,” “style” and “classy.”

Abraham has had a tough year, going head to head with MTV and Viacom after they allegedly “fake fired” her due to her work in the adult entertainment industry.

They “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private,” she wrote on Facebook in October. “Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today ‘my brands press out shines the Teen Mom Viacom press.’”

“Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish,” she continued. “Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother.”

Last month, she let producers know the feud was still going.

On Jan. 25, Abraham reportedly thought the cameras were brought in to document her furniture store’s one-year anniversary, but instead they were there to break the bad news, which was also in response to her then-upcoming Halloween porn performance.

Abraham tweeted footage of her showdown with a crew member, writing, “I appreciate this great example of being a strong women through some deceitful horrible plotted contrived times on this show, it’s horrible when people play dumb act ignorant like they have no clue of what their consequences for their actions our as their older than I am.”

Abraham has gone back and forth over whether she will appear on subsequent seasons.

Two names have surfaced as possible replacements for her on the show.

MacKenzie Standifer, 21, was fired from the show in October. Not long after, MTV began negotiating a new contract, according to InTouch. She is married to Ryan Edwards.

“They are planning to pay her around $3,000 an episode to take the fourth spot on Teen Mom OG,” a source told the outlet. “That would obviously be significantly less than the other girls make. It is not a done deal yet, but the consensus is that Mackenzie Edwards will get the spot.”

Another possible addition is MacKenzie McKee. Fans will remember that she appeared on the third season of Teen Mom.

“There’s a production team that’s been going down to Oklahoma to film Mackenzie over the past few weeks,” a crew insider told Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Right now, they are planning to use that footage to do a Teen Mom special. It will likely be ‘Being Mackenzie’ but that hasn’t been totally confirmed yet.”

Photo credit: Twitter/@F1Abraham