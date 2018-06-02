Farrah Abraham Gets Blasted by Fans After Posting Photo of Daughter Sophia in Shower

Kim Kardashian could not post photos of her children in the bathtub without experiencing some blowback, and the same thing happened to Farrah Abraham.

The former Teen Mom posted a photo of her 9-year-old daughter Sophia in a shower, instantly drawing the ire of Instagram followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former Teen Mom OG star has been chronicling her luxury trip through Europe and the Middle East on her own Instagram page and the one she set up for Sophia. In a Thursday post on Sophia’s account, Abraham shared a photo of her pre-teen in a shower on the Emirates A380.

“The best reason for first class after an all nighter sleep over in Dubai,” Abraham wrote.

The image drew anger instantly, with some suggesting they would never post a photo like that of their child.

“Wow what an inappropriate picture. You really do test others Farrah don’t you? I would NEVER post this of my child,” one person wrote.

“I wouldn’t put my kids pic in the tub on social media. Too many creeps out there,” another added.

“This is so not right. Take your naked a– to school,” another person wrote.

“Why the f– are we posting pics of a child in the shower?! Farrah is a terrible mother and horrible example as a woman,” another Instagram user added.

In May, Kardashian came under similar fire when she posted a photo of her children North and Saint in a bathtub together. It sparked a debate among Kardashian’s fans, as some thought it was an innocent photo. Others said it was inappropriate.

But, this was hardly the first time Abraham was criticized on social media for her decision to take Sophia with her, including inside the operation room for her vaginal plastic surgery procedure in April.

Abraham’s overseas trip included a stop at the Cannes Film Festival, where she had a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet. Her dress opened to one side, revealing she was not wearing underwear.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Abraham insisted it was not a publicity stunt.

“We were in the atrium and I was so rushed and moving this huge dress and the slit just moved over,” Abraham said. “And to be honest with you, nobody told me that that had happened. I was literally shocked when they were like, ‘Your crotch was out.’ I said to my friends, I was like, ‘Did you guys see this? Why did you not tell me about this?’”

Abraham is now focusing on her career in the adult entertainment business full-time after leaving Teen Mom OG. She made her final appearance during the April reunion episode with a bizarre exit interview.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Sophia Abraham