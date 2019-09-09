Farrah Abraham’s ‘Dream Photo’ Shoot With Daughter Sophia Has Social Media Weighing In

Farrah Abraham might be in New York for New York Fashion Week, but her latest Instagram post is a photo of the former Teen Mom OG star and her daughter, 10-year-old Sophia, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The picture was taken during a “dream” photo shoot in the French capital. Abraham also shared a link to a 20-minute video taken during the trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on Sep 8, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

“[Paris] to [NYFW] New dream photo shoot in Paris off to the runways,” Abraham wrote in the caption. She also included a link to the video, titled, “SOPHIA’s DREAM PARIS TRIP EIFFEL LIFE PART 2.”

The video shows Sophia being photographed in front of the Eiffel Tower and riding a Merry-Go-Round with the landmark in the background. Later in the video, Sophia is shown using a computer to order at a McDonald’s.

Back on Sept. 3, Abraham shared a photo from the Paris shoot on Sophia’s Instagram page and another video on the YouTube account set up for her daughter.

Abraham’s Instagram post has plenty of comments from fans, many of whom have legitimate questions about Abraham’s trips.

“How does she get invited to these things? I don’t get it,” one person asked.

“Can your daughter read and write? I’m certain she isn’t being home schooled by you,” another wrote.

“Sophia is wearing Louis Vuitton boots.. that are way too big.. must be photo shopped,” one follower chimed in.

“Did she barrow the money to shop? And what in God’s name is Sophia is wearing? By the way isn’t she supposed to be in school? O.M.G this woman is destroying Sophia’s life! No school no friends not being a kid as she should ummm lord help,” another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I A L A B R A H A M (@sophialabraham) on Sep 3, 2019 at 2:22pm PDT

Some fans pointed out that Abraham is being sued for unpaid rent. As reported back in February, Abraham stopped paying rent on F&S by Farrah and Sophia Laurent Boutique shops she ran at a mall in Travis County, Texas. She allegedly owes $101,212.50 in unpaid rent.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online in August, the mall’s owners have been trying to serve Abraham with legal papers but she has continued to evade them. They asked a judge if they could serve Abraham’s father or another member of her family to get the case going.

“At the end of September 2018, F&S ceased business operations and abandoned both Suite 300 and Suite 400. In addition, F&S failed to make the required monthly payments under the First Lease and Second Lease,” the documents read. “On October 3, 2018, Plaintiff gave notice to F&S that if F&S failed to pay all outstanding amounts by October 10, 2018, F&S would be in default.”

The plaintiff said Abraham is a “transient individual as evidenced by [her] Instagram account.”

Before she went to Paris and then New York, Abraham was in Venice last week for the Venice Film Festival. During that trip, she raised eyebrows for putting too much makeup on Sophia and for having a possibly-staged wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.

Photo credit: Getty Images