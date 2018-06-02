Farrah Abraham Denies Staging Cannes Wardrobe Malfunction

Farrah Abraham is coming clean about what happened after she flashed photographers at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The mother of one made it very clear the wardrobe malfunction was not on purpose, claiming she had no idea she had exposed her private parts until after the night was over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Abraham talked to PEOPLE about wearing the risky Micaela Oliveira gold gown with an ultra-high slit that was so high, it left her exposed.

“That was just some made up press,” Abraham said of the claims her overexposure was a publicity stunt. “We were in the atrium and I was so rushed and moving this huge dress and the slit just moved over.”

“And to be honest with you, nobody told me that that had happened,” she continued. “I was literally shocked when they were like, ‘Your crotch was out.’ I said to my friends, I was like, ‘Did you guys see this? Why did you not tell me about this?’”

Despite the controversy, the former Teen Mom OG star said she wasn’t bothered by the incident.

“I was just happy it didn’t affect my friends or I,” Abraham said. “I just really loved all the fashion there.”

Abraham, who rose to fame after appearing on the MTV hit show 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, attended the festival to learn how to finance a film project she is working on based on her 2012 memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended.

“I went there to figure out financing for my film that I’m working on for this screenplay on my memoir. It all plays a part in everything I’m doing,” she says.

Abraham parted ways with Teen Mom OG and Viacom, and has since been working on an audiobook based on her memoir, which becomes available on June 4. She made her final appearance on the series during the April reunion episode wit a bizarre exit interview.

The reality star was recently shamed for posting a photo of 9-year-old daughter Sophia in the shower, as she chronicled her luxurious trip through Europe and the Middle East.

“The best reason for first class after an all nighter sleep over in Dubai,” Abraham wrote.

The image drew anger instantly, with some suggesting they would never post a photo like that of their child.

“I wouldn’t put my kids pic in the tub on social media. Too many creeps out there,” another added.

“This is so not right. Take your naked a– to school,” another person wrote.

“Why the f– are we posting pics of a child in the shower?! Farrah is a terrible mother and horrible example as a woman,” another Instagram user added.

Photo credit: Getty / Marc Piasecki