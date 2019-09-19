Farrah Abraham Confronted for Being an ‘Irresponsible Bad Mom’ at Venice Film Festival After Showing up an Hour Late for Movie

Farrah Abraham is putting on blast the “trashy” man who called her out as “irresponsible” for arriving an hour late to a movie at the 2019 Venice Film Festival with 10-year-old daughter Sophia. The former Teen Mom OG star took to her YouTube channel after making a splash on the red carpet with a major wardrobe malfunction to recount her time at the festival, admitting it “kind of was a mess.”

“There was some weird guy,” she recounted. “We came late to the movie not to disturb anyone, and there was this crazy older gentleman who kept turning around and being like ‘Oh, sit in front of me so you guys can see.’ And I was like, ‘Oh no, no it’s fine. Just leave us alone we’re trying to watch.’”

She continued, “We were like an hour late ’cause we’re not used to this. And so we go in there, and this guy kept turning around and kept bothering me. It’s like, why is he still trying to talk to me? And then he starts saying I’m not responsible. I should have my daughter out of the movie, blah blah blah.”

Defending her bringing the young girl to the movie, Abraham said, “There are kids on the screen, in the movie. And then he start saying I’m a bad mom, and this guy is like, tripping. I’m just like ‘ I don’t think this crazy dude knows me. He’s like, ‘You’re an American’ and there was a vibe.”

Defusing the situation by telling a movie theater employee the man was “harassing” them, the mother-daughter duo was moved to the front of the theater.

“So then we come to the front even though we were late, and it was actually a very, very talented movie,” Abraham said, adding she felt vindicated when the child actors from the movie revealed they were sitting in on the screening as well.

“And this guy telling me I’m irresponsible in the middle of the movie when those kids are in the movie with Sophia… it was literally, it only happens to me, people,” she concluded with a laugh. “The parent-shaming and the hating legit only happens to me. So even at the Royal Venice Film Festival, we’re still having trashy…problems.”

