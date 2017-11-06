Farrah Abraham Calls ‘Teen Mom’ Firing Confusion a ‘Hate Crime’

Since news first broke that Farrah Abraham had been fired from Teen Mom OG due to her performances as an adult entertainer, there’s been a lot of mixed messages from the MTV reality diva, her family and her castmates.

It’s since been cleared up that Abraham is still working with MTV, but the 26-year-old herself is finally saying what she thinks of the whole incident, calling it a “hate crime” to In Touch during her mother’s weekend wedding.

“I’m still working with Viacom,” she said. “I didn’t breach my contract and hate crimes and things against me that the other Teen Moms don’t have to deal with, which it’s obvious is a hate crime,” she continued. “I am over that time in my life and I only look forward to working with a professional company to portray real reality TV and watch my real story, instead of trying to sabotage my mom’s wedding and our relationship. I didn’t allow that and I’m happy I came here tonight.”

MTV hasn’t commented on the whole situation.

On Oct. 30, Abraham confused viewers of her planned NSFW live show on CamSoda by forgoing any kind of sexual activity and instead going on a rant about how she had been fired by Viacom, which owns MTV, for similar adult performances in the past.

In a Facebook post soon after, she wrote that Viacom “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!”

“Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother,” she continued.

Two days later she walked her statements back, saying she had not been fired, but railing on a number of MTV execs nonetheless.

“Viacom Legal confirms I have not been fired. I have not breached my contract,” Abraham, 26, captioned a Facebook video.

She called producer Morgan J. Freeman “unprofessional, fake” and “press hungry,” as well as claiming he’s a “woman hater” who “mind f–ked’ her and her family over the years.

Abraham’s father, Michael Abraham, then talked with Starcasm about the incident and cleared up what happened.

“What went down was Morgan broke the fourth wall (producers filming with cast members) and started sex shaming Farrah and saying that she is basically ‘fired,’” Michael said. “Farrah was shocked. He continued berating my daughter, bullying her, discriminating her, judging her and sex shaming her.”

The family furious at the incident, so filming stopped and they contacted their attorneys. Michael alleges that Freeman orchestrated the false firing for dramatic purposes to give the show a “shock factor.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.