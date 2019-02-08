‘Ex on the Beach’: Farrah Abraham Sent Packing After NSFW Move

Farrah Abraham’s decision to kick Nurys Mateo in the crotch meant the end of the Teen Mom alum’s time in the Ex on the Beach house.

After literally hitting below the belt in a fight over Diandra Delgado’s accidental kiss with Janelle Shanks’ ex, the controversial reality personality was on the hot seat alongside Big Brother alum Corey Brooks after Nurys and Diandra led a campaign to get her evicted.

“I do get to stay hopefully, but Nurys and Diandra, you suck; you’re fake; f— you,” Farrah told the diary room cameras before the elimination ceremony. “Sorry, that’s how the f— I feel.”

She added, “I’m happy I came in here for a therapy session, because I can’t get my therapist in here.”

After it was revealed that Farrah received enough votes to be eliminated from the house, the MTV star bid her roommates a fond farewell, telling the cameras, “Overall, it makes me happy seeing some of my friends really get to experience love, and I am ready for my next phase in life attracting the most amazing man for me. The future is very bright — I’m living my best life every day.”

Corey admitted he would miss the fiery Farrah, but was happy to be safe to see another day in the house.

“I went into elimination thinking I was gonna be out of the house right now,” he told the camera. “I’m ready to move on, fall in love and date.”

Cheyenne Parker, whom fans will remember nearly got in a fist fight with Farrah during the first few days in the house, said he was upset to see Farrah go as well.

“Tonight’s elimination made me sad,” he confessed. “Farrah’s grown on me in a way that I could have never expected.”

Maya Benberry was disappointed in how the vote went as well, vowing to avenge her elimination by getting Diandra and Nurys out of the house next.

“I’m honestly sad that Farrah had to go,” she explained. “After all, that was one girl in the house that had me and Janelle’s back.”

The Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson put things simply: “Honestly, she’s probably learned her lesson — you can’t go kicking girls in the vagina.”

With Farrah gone, Ex on the Beach host Romeo decided to bring in Season 1 bad girl Angela Babicz to even out the number of singles. Will the house regret sending Farrah packing?

Ex on the Beach airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV