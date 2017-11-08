Everything We Know About the ‘Fixer Upper’ Final Season

The next season of Fixer Upper is coming up quickly, and we’re still not done crying that this one will be Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ last on the HGTV show.

The couple announced last month that they would be leaving the show to spend more time with family and working on their other business ventures.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While we’re still not over the show’s end, we have high hopes for the season.

Keep scrolling to see what fans can expect for the end of Fixer Upper.

There’s a focus on family

When the Gaineses revealed they were ending the show after the upcoming fifth season, rumors of divorce and pregnancy swirled for weeks. But the HGTV stars have maintained they are just hoping to focus on family now and going forward.

“For people, they think there’s got to be a reason, like, ‘Oh, something bad happened and therefore that’s why they’re leaving the show.’ I think it’s just hard for people to comprehend, no, we’re just leaving because it’s right instinctively for us and our family. No negative reason,” Joanna told The Huffington Post.

My little work buddy. #fixerupper A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

The season is ‘bittersweet’

Just because Fixer Upper is ending on Joanna and Chip’s own terms doesn’t make the end of the half-decade journey any less sad.

For years, fans have watched the beloved couple turn outdated and unwanted homes into beautiful, shiplapped beauties. In return, the Gaines have had love and support from people all over the world.

The two are definitely feeling mixed emotions when it comes to the ending of their show.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place,” they wrote on their blog.

Today we got to take a walk down memory lane with the crew… remember this house?! This was the first home we shot for our #fixerupper pilot episode five years ago! My how time flies ? A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Season premieres and celeb guests

The last season of ‘Fixer Upper’ will premiere on Nov. 21 on HGTV.

It will consist of 14 episodes and four specials, so fans will have plenty of time to say goodbye to their favorite Waco couple.

Those episodes will also include special appearances from Texas icons Tim Tebow and Laura Bush. It’s unknown what the NFL player and former First Lady will be doing on the show, but we know they’ll be stopping in to say hello to the Gaineses.

Joanna’s sister will also appear this season, for what the designer called her “favorite” makeover of all time. She and Chip will be taking on a redesign for her sister and her family of seven, going on eight.

It might be the best season yet!

It’s hard to believe that this season of the HGTV show could outshine all the others, but Joanna and Chip assure fans that they put it all out there for this upcoming season.

“We are really, really proud of season five. We laid it all on the field and didn’t hold anything back. We think it’s the perfect finale to this amazing journey we’ve been on,” they wrote on their blog.

From photos on Joanna’s Instagram, we can see a lot of bookshelves, clocks and earth tones in her upcoming designs. We can’t wait to see what the Gaines family has prepared for fans!