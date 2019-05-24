Every Kardashian Baby Name Meaning

One of the biggest curiosities surrounding the Kardashian family stems from the unusual names they give their children.

From Kim Kardashian West’s North to Khloé Kardashian’s True Thompson, many fans have expressed their opinions, and searched for hidden meanings behind the peculiar names.

Luckily for us, the family has opened up in the past on the stories behind the new generation of Kardashian-Jenner’s unique name choices. Take a look at some of the meanings below:

Psalm West

Kim Kardashian West stopped the world last week when she announced the name of her fourth child, a boy named Psalm West.

Kardashian-Jenner clan matriarch Kris Jenner revealed the story behind the religious-themed moniker soon after the baby’s birth in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner said. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

A source also told PEOPLE that the name is a reflection on father Kanye West’s reconnection to the Christian faith.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” the source said. “Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”

The word “Psalm” also means “song” in Hebrew.

Chicago West

The third of the Kardashian-West clan was named Chicago after her parents considered a few names honoring their family members.

“We were gonna name her Jo, ’cause [of] my grandma, Mary Jo. Or we were gonna go with Grace — and then it was Chicago,” Kim said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We ended up with Chicago.”

After also considering naming the baby after Kanye’s mother, Donda, they ultimately chose to honor the city where Kanye grew up, “that is a place that made him, and a place that he remembers his family from.”

Saint West

For the couple’s second child, a source told the outlet West struggled for some time before deciding on his moniker.

“It needed to mean something and he agonized over it, probably even more than Kim,” the friend said at the time. “Kanye believes that a name is extremely important and that it’s the first sense of identity that we have.”

“He believes that people live up to their names, which is why he wanted a name with spiritual significance,” they added.

Another insider told the press that ultimately they decided on Saint, as they considered the child a blessing following Kim’s difficult pregnancy.

North West

The couple’s first child probably led to the most speculation for the meaning behind her name.

Though they once denied they were considering the cardinal direction reference in her name, Kris revealed she was all in on the unique name during an appearance on The View.

“North means the highest power,” she said at the time. “[Kim] says that North is their highest point together.”

True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian’s sweet daughter carries a strong name, which many believed was a reference to the controversial cheating scandal surrounding father Tristan Thompson just days before the reality star gave birth.

“Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” Kardashian wrote on her website at the time. “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True.”

The sweet name is also a family tradition, she revealed, writing: “She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name. It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”

Stormi Webster

Unlike True, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s adorable baby girl’s name was actually an accident.

Kylie Jenner revealed the couple was actually considering the name “Storm” for their daughter.

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us,” she told the Evening Standard, adding she added the “i” because she didn’t like “just Storm”.

“I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better, to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like, it was just her name,” Jenner explained.

Mason Dash Disick

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian chose his first son’s name based on what they loved at the time.

“The first time I started looking at baby names, Mason was the only one I liked,” Kardashian told Life & Style in 2010. “It was the only one that stuck with me. Right before he was born, I told my aunt we were thinking about going with that for a name. She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian — stone worker.”

Mason’s middle name also has extra-special meaning as it was her late father Robert Kardashian’s nickname.

Penelope Scotland Disick

Kris Jenner revealed soon after the child’s birth that Disick and Kourtney were drawn to “Penelope” almost immediately.

Her middle name was suggested by Kourtney’s grandma, MJ, and it felt just right.

Reign Aston Disick

After Mason and Penelope, Kourtney and Scott went for a less typical name for their third child.

Kardashian previously told PEOPLE she had always had the name Reign on her mind (and also considered Rain for a girl). She wasn’t sure until she met her third baby boy that the name fit him just right.

Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna’s daughter was literally a “Dream” for her loving parents.

“Rob and Chyna had the name Dream for a long time,” a source told the outlet. “They named her Dream because they’ve always said she’s a dream come true.”