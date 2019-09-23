Emmys 2019: ‘The Masked Singer’ Hits Red Carpet, and Social Media Is Loving It

You never know what you’ll see on the red carpet. During the 2019 Emmy’s red carpet (or rather, purple carpet), fans were surprised to see some of the costumes set to appear in the upcoming season of The Masked Singer. An array of outfits from the singing competition were on display before the evening’s main event. The purple carpet special, which aired on FOX and the same network as The Masked Singer, revealed one of the new outfits set to premiere on this season: the Ladybug.

These #Emmys outfits are getting more and more outrageous every year. 😉 pic.twitter.com/TfEVwn1Lj1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 22, 2019

Absolutely loved watching The Masked Singer last season. I told my friends, & family, & they were hooked. I can’t wait for the season premier. — Chris Page (@Chris1catsfan) September 22, 2019

Can’t Wait!!!!! Already Got Ideas From Sneak Previews #TheMaskedSinger — 🇨🇦🏒BigRed🏒🇨🇦 #BringBackBowen #BOF (@77kingofthereds) September 22, 2019

So excited can’t wait to see how many I can guess correctly hope I get more than I did last season #TheMaskedSinger — christina cjv (@CV_81) September 22, 2019

And to think, we almost showed up in these exact outfits! Fashion crisis averted. The stars of #TheMaskedSinger rock the purple carpet at tonight’s #Emmys! #etalkRedCarpet (📷: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/4FUW1sCCvJ — etalk (@etalkCTV) September 22, 2019

Prior to the Emmys, the show revealed the list of masked characters. Included on the show will be the following costumes: Skeleton, Fox, Ice Cream, Eagle, Tree, Flamingo, Butterfly, Penguin, Leopard, Egg, Rottweiler, Flower, Thingamajig, Panda and Black Widow. Along with announcing the characters, clues for who will be behind each mask were also revealed.

For example, the Rottweiler’s identity was described as, “I’m here to be best in show. And my bark is just as big as my bite… America, roses are blue, violets are red, but do you have a clue who’s behind this doggy head?”

To see the full list of clues, click here.

The Masked Singer made its debut in January. The show features a judge panel that consists of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

The new season is set to air on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.