Reality

Emmys 2019: ‘The Masked Singer’ Hits Red Carpet, and Social Media Is Loving It

You never know what you’ll see on the red carpet. During the 2019 Emmy’s red carpet (or […]

By

You never know what you’ll see on the red carpet. During the 2019 Emmy’s red carpet (or rather, purple carpet), fans were surprised to see some of the costumes set to appear in the upcoming season of The Masked Singer. An array of outfits from the singing competition were on display before the evening’s main event. The purple carpet special, which aired on FOX and the same network as The Masked Singer, revealed one of the new outfits set to premiere on this season: the Ladybug.

Prior to the Emmys, the show revealed the list of masked characters. Included on the show will be the following costumes: Skeleton, Fox, Ice Cream, Eagle, Tree, Flamingo, Butterfly, Penguin, Leopard, Egg, Rottweiler, Flower, Thingamajig, Panda and Black Widow. Along with announcing the characters, clues for who will be behind each mask were also revealed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For example, the Rottweiler’s identity was described as, “I’m here to be best in show. And my bark is just as big as my bite… America, roses are blue, violets are red, but do you have a clue who’s behind this doggy head?”

To see the full list of clues, click here.

The Masked Singer made its debut in January. The show features a judge panel that consists of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

The new season is set to air on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts