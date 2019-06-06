‘DWTS’ Winner Jordan Fisher Gushes Over ‘Perfect’ Fiancee Ellie Woods

Ellie Woods is the “perfect partner” for Dancing With The Stars winner Jordan Fisher, the singer and actor said.

“We’ve been best friends for over a decade before we started dating, and so there was a pretty easy transition into going into dating, and then it didn’t take any time at all for me to know she was my person,” Fisher, 25, told Us Weekly at a “for your consideration” event for Fox’s Rent: Live in Los Angeles Saturday.

Fisher called Woods, 20, “amazing,” adding how the two “grew up in a theater conservatory” together.

“She knows and respects and loves art and loves what I do and has been part of my career and my journey since the beginning,” he said.

Fisher continued, “She’s a perfect partner for me. We’re in each other’s corner and we’re here for each other in very different fields. It’s so awesome. She’s wonderful.”

Woods and Fisher got engaged on May 20, but they waited until May 29 to share a video of his proposal at Woods’ parents’ beach house in Birmingham, Alabama. Fisher proposed with a custom 2.75-carat, pear-shaped solitaire diamond ring.

“5/20/19 – I asked my best friend a question…and she said yes,” Fisher wrote. “I love you so much, Ellie Woods. Can’t wait to make you my wife MY WIFE.”

Fisher and Woods met when Fisher was only 13 years old and were “best friends” growing up.

“When I talk to somebody about love and being in love, it’s less the matter of envisioning your life with that person but trying to envision your life without that person,” Fisher told PEOPLE last week. “When I realized very early on that I couldn’t picture my life without Ellie, I was like ‘I gotta do something about that!’”

“It was the biggest surprise of my life!” Woods said of the proposal. “I’m a very hard person to surprise so the fact that he pulled it off, kudos to you, babe.”

“I’m an emotional person, so I was sobbing as well,” Fisher added.

Fisher made a big event out of the proposal, having a friend sing Daniel Ceasar’s “Best Part” after Woods said “yes.”

The couple are not planning a short engagement, as they want to wait a year before tying the knot. This will give Woods enough time to finish her degree at the University of Alabama. Unfortunately for the couple, they will only be able to see each other every three weeks.

“We’d consider it a long-distance relationship but, I mean, that’s the foundation of it and we understand that it’s going to be a lot of that for the rest of our lives and we’ll figure it out, like, where kids are concerned and family,” Fisher told Us Weekly. “You just cross every bridge as you get to it.”

Fisher won Dancing With The Stars Season 25 and co-hosted the first Dancing With The Stars: Juniors season. The singer and actor also starred in the live Fox musical productions of Grease and Rent.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jordan Fisher