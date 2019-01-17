‘DWTS’ Winner Bobby Bones Responds to Reports He’ll Be The Next ‘Bachelor’

Bobby Bones hears those rumors that he could be the next lucky man on The Bachelor — and he’s not denying them.

The Dancing With the Stars reigning champion took to Instagram to respond to a report from Radar that he’s being “wooed” by the ABC reality dating show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 38-year-old county music radio personality shared a screenshot of the headline, which read, “‘Bachelor’ Wooing ABC Favorite Bobby Bones For Hit Show’s Next Suitor!”

In the post’s caption, Bones left three curious-looking eye emojis and wrote, “how does one get wooooooo’d ??”

His nod toward the rumor drew attention from many fans, including musical artists like Aubrie Sellers, Natalie Stovall and Adam Hambrick, who all commented on the post.

Even Jamie Lynn Spears commented, writing, “Now that would get me to watch The Bachelor.”

Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, who competed on Bones’ season of DWTS, wrote, “Go Bobby Go Bobby.”

However, many of Bones’ followers weren’t as into the idea.

“You’re to[o] honest to be the bachelor [sic]. Stay away from the mansion lol,” one follower wrote.

“Please don’t! You’re awesome and way above that show,” another said.

“Please don’t do this!!! Keep some parts of your life for you and your special someone!” someone else wrote.

It’s not the first time Bones has alluded to the rumors surrounding him and the famous ABC dating show. Long before his DWTS underdog win this fall, he revealed on his nationally syndicated radio show in March that he’d been approached about “considering” a role as The Bachelor. While admitting that it “definitely wasn’t an offer,” he said that the idea had been put into the universe.

Months later, in September, he brought it up again on The Bobby Bones Show. “Listen, I’m gonna tell ya, if I go far on Dancing With the Stars, they’re going to offer me The Bachelor, I can already tell you.”

“If I’m still single and I go top three on Dancing With the Stars, I believe in the ABC family I would be offered The Bachelor,” he said later, according to Forbes.

Considering that Bones flat-out won the reality dance competition when few expected him to even make it to the top three, a generous amount of buzz surrounds a potential Bobby Bones Bachelor season.

The morning after Bones and pro dance partner Sharna Burgess took home the mirrorball trophy, they appeared on Good Morning America, where co-host Michael Strahan asked Bones how he felt about the potential ABC “trifecta” — aka full-time jobs on DWTS, American Idol (where he will be the in-house mentor on the upcoming season) and The Bachelor.

“I’m in,” Bones said, although he did mention that all three shows at once would be a bit much.

In the meantime, Bachelor fans are getting to know season 23’s Colton Underwood as well as the ladies wooing him for his final rose. The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.