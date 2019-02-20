‘DWTS’: Watch Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke’s Final Dance Before Being Eliminated

Dancing With the Stars fans were shocked Monday to learn that Juan Pablo Di Pace would not be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in next week’s finale despite being praised by the judges for one of the most beautiful dances they said they had seen in the show’s 27 seasons.

The Fuller House actor and pro partner Cheryl Burke earned two perfect 30/30 scores during Monday’s semi-finals, first to an Argentine tango to “Libertango” from Forever Tango dedicated to his mother that earned them a standing ovation from the judges, and second for their judges’ choice salsa to “Tu Sonrisa” by Elvis Crespo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watch their final dance that earned them their second perfect score of the night here:

In contrast, the other team sent home was Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and pro partner Jenna Johnson, who only earned a 22/30 for their contemporary dance to “This Year’s Love” by David Gray and a 24/30 for their judges’ choice quickstep to “Check it Out” by Oh the Larceny.

When the results of the scoring came in, even judge Len Goodman spoke out against the elimination, telling the boo-ing crowd, “Listen, I know the American people would like fair play, but mostly we like justice. And there’s no justice here.”

Di Pace for his part, had only kind things to say about the shocking elimination, telling host Tom Bergeron, “I just love dancing so much, and at least I got to do it in front of millions of people with this beautiful girl,” in reference to Burke.

The teams that will be heading to the finale next week are model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten, who had a combined score of 58 Monday, country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess with a combined score of 45, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe with a score of 58, and Zombies actor Milo Manheim and pro partner Witney Carson with a score of 55.

With the clear frontrunner gone prior to the finale, who will step up and take home the Mirrorball trophy?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC