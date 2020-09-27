'DWTS': Watch Every Single Week 2 Performance Here, Including Carole Baskin and Nelly

Dancing With the Stars is two weeks in to its 29th season, and the performances are up to a hot start. This year's cast includes a stacked list of athletes, actors and personalities. The cast list includes Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Jeannie Mai, AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Charles Oakley, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause and Johnny Weir.
Week 2 did not have a theme, but it did have high stakes. The episode, which aired on Tuesday, saw the season's first elimination. After two weeks of show-stopping routines, stiff critiques from judges and a slip-up or two, the bottom two celebrities turned ut to be Oakley (with partner Emma Slater) and Baskin (with Pasha Pashkov). Despite many thinking Baskin was done for, judges eliminated Oakley, and the Tiger King subject survived another week. Scroll through to watch all the routines from the episode, as well as the elimination.
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson's Cha Cha to 'Dynamite' by BTS
Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten's Samba to 'Miss Independent' by Ne-Yo
Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart's Tango to 'Poker Face' by Lady Gaga
Justina Machado and Sasha Farber's Foxtrot to 'When You Believe' by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston
Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy's Jive to 'Shake It Off' by Taylor Swift
AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke's Foxtrot to 'Ain’t That a Kick In The Head' by Dean Martin
Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe's Foxtrot to 'Counting Stars' by OneRepublic
Nelly and Daniella Karagach's Cha Cha to 'Let’s Groove' by Earth, Wind & Fire
Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko's Rumba to 'This Is Me' by Keala Settle & 'The Greatest Showman' Ensemble
Charles Oakley and Emma Slater's Cha Cha to 'Never Too Much' by Luther Vandross
Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess' Foxtrot to 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac
Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong's Cha Cha to 'Roses (Imanbek Remix)' by SAINt JHN
Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov's Viennese Waltz to 'What’s New Pussycat?' by Tom Jones
Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd's Paso Doble to 'We Found Love' by Rihanna and Calvin Harris
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev's Foxtrot to 'I Hope You Dance' by Lee Ann Womack
