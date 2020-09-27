'DWTS': Watch Every Single Week 2 Performance Here, Including Carole Baskin and Nelly

Dancing With the Stars is two weeks in to its 29th season, and the performances are up to a hot start. This year's cast includes a stacked list of athletes, actors and personalities. The cast list includes Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Jeannie Mai, AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Charles Oakley, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause and Johnny Weir.

Week 2 did not have a theme, but it did have high stakes. The episode, which aired on Tuesday, saw the season's first elimination. After two weeks of show-stopping routines, stiff critiques from judges and a slip-up or two, the bottom two celebrities turned ut to be Oakley (with partner Emma Slater) and Baskin (with Pasha Pashkov). Despite many thinking Baskin was done for, judges eliminated Oakley, and the Tiger King subject survived another week. Scroll through to watch all the routines from the episode, as well as the elimination.