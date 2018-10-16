Watch Bobby Bones Take on MC Hammer Tribute on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Bobby Bones paid tribute to MC Hammer during his trios dance on this week’s Dancing With The Stars, complete with the rapper’s famous parachute pants.

The country music radio talk show host danced to “U Can’t Touch This” with his now-trademark humor and gusto. His pro partner Sharna Burgess and his special guest, violinist Lindsey Stirling. The musician came in second at the end of DWTS season 25, so she brought some extra experience to the dance floor.

“Lindsey Stirling is a huge reason why I’m on this show,” Bones said in his pre-dance video. “About four years ago, we presented at an awards show together and when I was approached about Dancing With The Stars, she was the first person I called.”

“I’m pumped she’s part of the team,” Bones added.

Stirling was a little nervous about the dance, admitting she is “about as dorky as they come.”

“When I was a kid, I had the tape. I played it so you couldn’t see the writing on it anymore,” Bones said about his song of choice. “Right now, we’re doing all the Hammer dances. For me to do it on national TV, that’s a dream come true.”

The judges did like what they saw, although Len Goodman thought the “cha-cha-cha part was not so good.” Goodman even got some boos from the crowd while criticizing Bones for not really sticking to the cha-cha-cha form.

“Bobby Bones, the world is a better place because you’re in it,” Carrie Ann Inaba said. “You just bring so much joy because you’re so authentic. You did not miss one single step in the whole routine. Yes, technique was non-existent. We have to work on articulation. A big thing, but once you get that… yeah!”

Inaba and Bruno Tonioli gave Bones 7’s, while Goodman gave him a 6 for a combined 20/30 score.

Bones’ fans at home also loved his performance.

“Have to admit the Bobby Bones dance on DWTS was my favorite tonight,” one fan wrote. “So much fun to watch.”

Another added, “Bobby Bones and Sharna did amazing tonight on DWTS. Team “Beauty and the Geek” all the way!!!”

Although far from the top scores, Bones and Burgess were not eliminated. Instead, Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong, who had the second-best score of the night, were the ones eliminated.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

