‘DWTS’ Fans Can’t Believe Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy Are in Jeopardy

Dancing With the Stars has added yet another twist to Monday night’s episode. Towards the beginning of the two-hour show, the hosts started to reveal which pairs were safe from elimination.

In addition to revealing which couples were safe, the hosts also announced a few that were in jeopardy. Twitter fans went off on the show after a fan-favorite couple was announced in jeopardy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Shania Twain Gets Slammed for Her Guest Judging

Victoria Arlen and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were told they were in jeopardy of elimination before they even had the chance to dance. This announcement definitely added pressure to their performance.

Arlen and Chmerkovskiy danced a sports-themed Paso Doblé to “We Will Rock You” by Queen during Monday night‘s “Movie Night.”

Fans did not take the news lightly. Although it hasn’t been revealed whether or not they are going home yet, their fans are feeling uneasy.

Victoria & Val aren’t going home now. There’s no way. Her story is too good and she can out dance Nick & Terrell. #DWTS — Kelsee Hankins (@kelsee422) October 24, 2017

How are Victoria & Val in jeopardy???? #DWTS — cait-lloween 🎃 (@kendallsfunfair) October 24, 2017

VICTORIA IS IN JEPODARY?!

I can’t even freakin spell! Wtf!!#DWTS — Rebecca (@glamerizemeadam) October 24, 2017