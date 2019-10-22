‘DWTS’: Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Instagram Message for Sailor Brinkley Cook Following ‘Heartbreaking’ Elimination

On Monday night, Sailor Brinkley-Cook was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars during the season’s sixth week, with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, sharing a series of inspiring messages for her on Instagram.

The first was a video on his Instagram Story where he updated fans on the show’s “incredibly disappointing” result and reflected on his dancing journey with Brinkley-Cook.

“Today’s result was heartbreaking, especially seeing Sailor like that, but you know, things happen,” he said. “Such is life. C’est la vie. I think it’s important to, in moments like this, take a second, take a breath and understand that there’s so much to be grateful for.”

“I’m just grateful, I’m grateful to you guys, I just wanted to take a second and thank all my followers and all the people that tuned in and reached out and gave us their love and support, thank you so much,” he continued. “I know Sailor is so grateful and I’m just grateful for the opportunity to dance, to perform, to teach. I’m really proud of Sailor and I’m grateful for her respecting my direction, the effort that she put into everything.”

Chmerkovskiy added that the 21-year-old “wholeheartedly did this.” “She bought into it,” he said. “She really put her heart and soul into it and I’m proud of her. There’s no losing in that situation and she’s a winner in my book.”

He continued to thank his fans, DWTS and Brinkley-Cook, thanking her for “always showing me love, showing me support, letting me push you so hard and so far. I’m grateful that I got to know you, I’m grateful that we got to be friends and I’m grateful that we got to share so many wonderful experiences together.”

“It sucks, I wish I could take you further, but unfortunately, c’est la vie,” he concluded. “Such is life. Still grateful and still thankful.”

The pro dancer also shared a pair of posts, the first of which was a shot of the two laughing in the rehearsal studio together.

“I’m proud of you. Keep your head up champ!” he wrote.

Chmerkovskiy’s last post was a quick Boomerang of the pair having fun behind the scenes at CBS Studios.

“C’est La Vie Superstar, this is just the beginning, even if it feels like the end,” the caption read. “#itbelikethatsometime #keepyourheadupchamp.”

Brinkley-Cook was cast on the show after her mom, Christie Brinkley, suffered a broken arm during rehearsals and was unable to compete.

