‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Opens up About Having Kids

Are wedding bells and baby bottles in Val Chmerkovskiy‘s future?

The Dancing With the Stars pro told Entertainment Tonight that he’d love to graduate from proud uncle of Shai to father of his own kids.

“I don’t feel the pressure. I feel excited. I would love to have kids,” the 31-year-old said. “I can’t wait to be a father, [I] had a great father — still have a great father. I think instinctively, as a man, that’s something I want to do as well.”

With fellow DWTS castmates getting married and having kids, including brother Maskim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, the dancer said he isn’t quite ready to pop the question.

“I am getting even better with age aesthetically,” he joked. “I am growing and getting better and better. I think I got a couple more years in me before I do.”

Chmerkovskiy has been steadily dating fellow Dancing pro Jenna Johnson since June after an on-again, off-again romance, but the pair have fallen hard, they admit.

Still, he warns that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a winter engagement this year.

“The holiday season can just be sacred as the holidays… we’ll have the engagement party later,” Chmerkovskiy said of his budding romance.

Meanwhile, brother Maksim and Murgatroyd welcomed their son Shai Alexander last December and tied the knot in July. Former DWTS pro and judge Julianne Hough wed NHL husband, Brooks Laich, on the same day.

And last year on Dancing With the Stars, fans witnessed an on-air engagement between pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater, so Chmerkovskiy will have big shoes to fill should he pop the question to Johnson.

After Maksim’s wedding, Chmerkovskiy admitted to being bitten by the wedding bug.

“Yeah, is that what it’s called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is?” Chmerkovskiy told The Insider in August. “I’m in a great place and I’m in love, and I’m very grateful for that.”

He also shared a creative, poetic tribute to the fellow dancer on Instagram, describing Johnson as his “queen.”

👑 A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

“J is for Joy. That feeling I get every day I wake up next to you,” he wrote. “I’m jealous of the minutes that I’m with you, every minute that I’m not. I love you Jenna Johnson.”

“E is for Eternal. Let’s try and make it so. Enticed, I lust for you at all times and there’s no time I’d think is better, than time I spend with you. Even for a few I’d fly across the word to stand by you,” he continued.

“N is for New York City… N Utah,” he added with a smiley face icon. “A, well that’s adoration. You have my body, mind, my heart and souls attention and as I’ve mentioned, millions times and will do so for all time. I love you Jenna Johnson, my queen.”

