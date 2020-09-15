'DWTS': 'Tiger King' Fans Still Can't Believe Carol Baskin Is Competing
Dancing With The Stars kicks off its brand new season tonight, and Tiger King fans still can not believe that Carol Baskin is competing. It was rumored back in August that Baskin could appear on the new season of DWTS, with the news eventually begin confirmed at the beginning of September. While speaking to Good Morning America earlier this month, Baskin talked about the difference between her appearances in the two wildly different reality projects, and why she is much more excited about DWTS.
"Tiger King really glamorized animal abusers and villainized me for trying to stop animal abuse, and so I felt really betrayed by that. But what amazed me was how many people believed that false portrayal of me without doing anything to find out who I really am. It's been a nightmare since Tiger King aired," Baskin said. "The longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition it will keep the cats forefront in the viewer's eye and to me that was where Tiger King missed the ball - it really should have been focused on the animals." Scroll down to see what Tiger King fans are saying about Baskin on DWTS.
Y’all I thought carol baskin on dancing with the stars was a joke??????? ITS NOT?????— francy banana (@NizzzleOn) September 12, 2020
carole baskin on dancing w the stars nooo 😭😭 this can’t be real life— natalie estrellala (@naaaaatalie19) September 14, 2020
The fact that Carole Baskin is on dancing with the stars, 2020 didn’t have to go that hard— olives (@Olivvetree) September 11, 2020
Why is carole baskin on dancing with the stars????????— Annie Jean-Baptiste (She/Her) (@Its_Me_AJB) September 13, 2020
I really can’t believe Carole Baskin is on Dancing with the Stars 😂— Sarah Hughes (@SMHughes_) September 14, 2020
y’all already KNOW that carole baskin is gonna be the sean spicer of this season and stick around for far too long despite having zero dancing ability😭 #DWTS— madi🧸 (@madisonbain_) September 14, 2020
Hey all you cool cats and kittens...the time has come for Carole fucking Baskin #DWTS— sami ✨ (@samii318) September 15, 2020
Carole Baskin time... #DWTS pic.twitter.com/PyOqI3qEiU— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 15, 2020
i still can’t believe they have carole baskin on dwts sknewjzjaben— 𝓽𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓹 pilut (@pxstlives) September 15, 2020
LMAOO THEY DID NOT PICK “EYE OF THE TIGER” AS CAROLS DANCE SONG LMAOO #DWTS— - c i e r r a - corey 🕊| BLM (@Cierracarter_xo) September 15, 2020
Omg eye of the f*cking TIGER #DWTS I'm DEAD pic.twitter.com/HgeAFDDX03— Vivian 🦋 ♓ (@SnookiLoveDolls) September 15, 2020
Okay, so Carole Baskin danced (badly) to “Eye of the Tiger.” 🐯
Now what? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/R2tE3zpeXg— Sarene Leeds (@SareneLeeds) September 15, 2020
#TigerKing meets #DWTS
This really is so 2020 🤦🏻♀️— Geaux Tigers (@geaux_trump) September 15, 2020
Carole Baskin is on #DWTS dancing to Eye of the Tiger. 2020 has peaked.— Alysia (@fikklefrog) September 15, 2020