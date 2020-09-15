'DWTS': 'Tiger King' Fans Still Can't Believe Carol Baskin Is Competing

Dancing With The Stars kicks off its brand new season tonight, and Tiger King fans still can not believe that Carol Baskin is competing. It was rumored back in August that Baskin could appear on the new season of DWTS, with the news eventually begin confirmed at the beginning of September. While speaking to Good Morning America earlier this month, Baskin talked about the difference between her appearances in the two wildly different reality projects, and why she is much more excited about DWTS.

"Tiger King really glamorized animal abusers and villainized me for trying to stop animal abuse, and so I felt really betrayed by that. But what amazed me was how many people believed that false portrayal of me without doing anything to find out who I really am. It's been a nightmare since Tiger King aired," Baskin said. "The longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition it will keep the cats forefront in the viewer's eye and to me that was where Tiger King missed the ball - it really should have been focused on the animals." Scroll down to see what Tiger King fans are saying about Baskin on DWTS.