‘Dancing With the Stars’: Who Will Win?

Five couples have made it to the semifinals of Dancing With the Stars, all of whom will perform two dances apiece in one of the season 25’s final episodes.

For each couple’s first routine, the dance will be brand new and previously unlearned to the celebrity, but their pro partner will get to choose the song.

The second routine will be an “Iconic Dance” in which the couples recreate a famous dance from a previous season of the show.

By the end of the episode, one couple will be eliminated based on their scores and votes from Trio Night, leaving four couples left to compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

For the first round of routines, Property Brothers star Drew Scott and Emma Slater will dance a tango to “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by the Proclaimers. Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson will perform a salsa to “Shake” by Yin Yang Twins & Pitbull.

Broadway star Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold will deliver an Argentine tango to “Brother” by NEEDTOBREATHE (feat. Gavin DeGraw). Violinist Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas will perform a contemporary routine to “Head High” by Alexander Jean.

Finally, ESPN personality Victoria Arlen (whose exes hit her up after her sexy tango last week) and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a waltz to “To Build a Home” (feat. Patrick Watson) by Cinematic Orchestra.

As for recreating iconic dances, Scott and Slater will likely have a lot of fun with a jazz dance to “Yeah!” by Usher, which salutes the season 17 routine by Corbin Bleu and Karina Smirnoff.

Muniz and Carson will try a paso doblé to “Carnival De Paris” by Dario G, which echoes a season 4 dance by Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough.

Fisher and Arnold will likely impress judges with a jive to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary”, honoring a season 22 dance by Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas.

Stirling and Ballas will perform a tango to “Feel So Close” by Calvin Harris, throwing it back to a season 18 dance by Meryl Davis and Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Finally, Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a Charleston to “Bang Bang” by will.i.am., honorig a season 17 dance by Amber Riley and Derek Hough.

Most fans agree that based off judges’ scores from last week’s Trio Night, Property Brothers’ Drew Scott and partner Emma Slater will be sent packing at the end of the episode, leaving Muniz, Fisher, Stirling and Arlen to compete for the championship.

While Fisher is the most impressive dancer, Muniz has been fan favorite the entire season and arguably the most fun to watch. Arlen’s dramatic personal story of re-gaining the use of her legs gives her a unique edge, while Stirling has flourished under Ballas’ esteemed coaching.

If the dance competition were truly a numbers game, the Orlando Sentinel would call Muniz as the winner with the most fans, thanks to his years on Malcom in the Middle. But if this season turns out to be more of a dance contest than popularity contest, the paper predicts Fisher to win.

The finalists of DWTS season 25 will dance Nov. 20, and the winner will be named the next night.