This Stunning ‘DWTS’ Number Got a Perfect Score and a Standing Ovation

Tonight’s Dancing With The Stars episode had a perfect ending, literally. Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold got a perfect score for their quickstep, which they followed-up with another 30 for their salsa trio dance.

Fisher and Arnold got their first 30 on the night with their dance to Pharrell Williams‘ “Chuck Berry.” All three judges gave them 10s. Len Goodman was left speechless. He just stood and applauded, as did the rest of the audience.

Later, they impressed again, dancing to Wisin’s “Que Viva la Vida” with former DWTS contestant Corbin Bleu. The performance also got a perfect 10.

The only other 10 score on the night came when Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas’ trio dance with Kristi Yamaguchi earned a 10 from one of the judges.

Arnold is looking for her first Mirror Ball Trophy. The former So You Think You Can Dance contestant has been a pro dancer on the show since season 21, and made her debut on the show in season 16. She finished second for season 24 when she was paired with retired baseball player David Ross.