‘DWTS’: Miz Paints His Body Completely Blue for ‘Aladdin’ Routine, and Fans Are Taken Aback

This week is Disney night on Dancing With the Stars, which means teams will be wearing the most outlandish costumes of the season. WWE wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will have one of the most intricate looks of the night, as he went completely blue to look like the Genie from Aladdin. Mizanin’s pro dance partner, Witney Carson, was dressed as Jasmine. Fans were shocked by the look.

Before he took the stage, Mizanin shared a behind-the-scenes video on TikTok and Twitter, showing the DWTS make-up team hard at work. “You ain’t never had a friend like me,” Mizanin captioned the clip. It was the right caption since he and Carson had to dance to “Friend Like Me,” Robin Williams’ show-stopping song from the 1992 animated film. “Friend Like Me” was also nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar, although it lost to another song from Aladdin, “A Whole New World.”

So far, The Miz has impressed viewers with his dancing skills and has sailed through the first three weeks with good scores. The big difference between DWTS and the WWE for Mizanin is that he has to get viewers at home to like him, as opposed to the villain status he has in the ring. “Here’s the hard part about being on Dancing with the Stars: you need people to vote for you,” Mizanin told Stephanie Haney last month. “The past 16 years, I have been the most egotistical, arrogant jerk on WWE. That is what my character is. He will cheat to win.”

‘Never had a friend like me!’

“So now I’m going to ask those people, ‘hey, vote for me! I think people get it and my [USA Network reality show] Miz & Mrs, I’ve been able to show my family, my insights of what it’s like to be a WWE superstar, a husband, to be with my wife, to be with my children, so people have been able to see that side of me and now, I hope a broader audience of Dancing with the Stars, maybe people who don’t watch wrestling, don’t watch WWE, maybe they’ll tune in now because they saw me on Dancing with the Stars. I hope to just show a little bit of Mike From Parma, Ohio,” Mizanin continued.

‘Can’t wait to watch this performance’

Mizanin will get to be a villain again on Tuesday. He will dance to “Be Prepared,” Scar’s song in The Lion King. Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays (and sometimes Tuesdays) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Scroll on to see how fans responded to The Miz’s all-blue look.

‘My fav dancing to my fav Disney song’

“My fav dancing to my fav Disney song imma cry,” one fan wrote.

‘Always committed to the gimmick!’

“Miz better show up like this next time he wrestles,” one viewer wrote.

‘Is there nothing he can’t do?’

“Is there nothing he can’t do?” one viewer asked.

‘They should’ve let The Miz be Prince Charming’

“Witney is looking pretty as Princess Jasmine. Let’s see how The Miz will look with that blue paint as Genie when they are dancing on stage,” one viewer wrote.