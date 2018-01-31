Pregnant ‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Johnson Says She’s ‘Done Nothing’ to Prepare Nursery for Twins

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson‘s third trimester of pregnancy has not put her in “nesting” mode yet.

“We’ve done nothing,” the mom-to-be admitted to PEOPLE on Saturday of the nursery, sharing that she and husband Robert Herjavec have yet to prepare for the arrival of their twins, due in late April.

“I don’t want to jinx anything so I think I’m leaving things to the last minute, but we’ll get there,” the 41-year-old said while attending the 15th annual G’Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in a figure-hugging white dress.

She also revealed that her strategy of procrastination also applied to naming their new additions.

“We don’t have names,” Johnson said with a laugh. “These poor little kids. No names yet or anything. I’m sure once they’re here it will be easy.”

Johnson said she feels “really good” while experiencing her first pregnancy, and credits her active lifestyle for the smooth journey.

“I’ve been keeping active and I think I’ll probably slow down now. I’m in the last trimester. I feel like I’m about to explode,” she said.

The DWTS pro, who met Shark Tank investor Herjavec when they were partners in season 20 of the show, has also decided not to return to the reality dancing competition as a dancer following the birth of her twins.

“I’ve hung up my dance shoes for good now,” she told E! on Saturday. “I’d love to go back and be a part of the show somehow, whether it is judging or doing something.”

Instead of teaching celebrities how to dance on the long-running series, Johnson plans to continue running her Los Angeles fitness studio, The Bod by Kim Herjavec, doing much of her work from home.

While Johnson expressed anxiety in becoming a first-time mom, she said Herjavec, 55, is “so excited” to be a father again. The billionaire businessman has three children from a previous marriage.

“He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” she told PEOPLE. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.”

“I don’t know how we’re going to juggle the two, but [we’re] just going to go with the flow of it,” Johnson added. “I’ve been reading all these books but they make you crazy a little. I’m trying to be prepared, but I think you just have to wait and see.”

As Johnson and Herjavec wait for their two new arrivals, the couple took a recent “babymoon” trip to Australia, her native country, to connect with friends and family for a baby shower.

“All my girlfriends gave me some really good Australian books, with Australian native animals,” she said. “There were some Aussie onesies and things like that, that you can only get in Australia. That was sweet.”

Johnson said she is looking forward to teaching the twins about their heritage using the unique gifts she received.

The couple revealed in December they were expecting, sharing a single sonogram photo on Instagram in which the baby appeared to be giving a thumbs up.

"It's a thumbs up"

“It’s a thumbs up,” Johnson captioned her announcement photo.

One day later, they confirmed they were pregnant with two babies.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the couple said to PEOPLE. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”