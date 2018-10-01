‘DWTS: Juniors’ Star Honey Boo Boo Smacks Wrestler During State Fair Match

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson may have just scored a spot on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, but could she be headed to WWE next?

The former Toddler and Tiaras star, 13, attended a professional wrestling event Saturday at the Georgia State Fair, hosted at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, when she interjected herself into the match between James Storm and Robbie E, slapping the latter in the face.

Video of the incident, shared on James Storm’s Instagram, reveal that it was all fun and games. After the action tumbled out of the ring, Storm invited Thompson over to join in on the fun and make her pro-wrestling debut, getting the crowd to cheer her along as she delivered a slap to Robbie E’s face.

There were no hard feelings on Robbie E’s end, the professional wrestler, who is a former two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, taking to Twitter following the event to share his own comments on the slap.

Straight from a fan cam, when your deep in the heart of Georgia their is always a chance #honeybooboo (yea that one) might chop the hell out of ya… not cool @JamesStormBrand @ucwtv pic.twitter.com/WVTbh3MJg3 — Robert Strauss (@RobbieEImpact) September 30, 2018

“Straight from a fan cam, when your deep in the heart of Georgia their is always a chance #honeybooboo (yea that one) might chop the hell out of ya,” he wrote. “Not cool.”

Thompson, who attended the event with “Mama June” Shannon and sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon for filming for TLC’s Mama June: From Hot to Not, was recently announced as one of the celebrity kids to join the cast of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. The 13-year-old is paired with professional pint-sized dancer Tristan Ianiero and mentored by Artem Chigvintsev, though her first weeks in rehearsal did not go so well.

“I did hit a breaking point at one time,” Thompson revealed following the announcement, adding that the presence of Dance Moms star-turned singer Mackenzie Ziegler was intimidating. “I was like, ‘I’m never going to be better than her.’ But I kind of got past it because you don’t have to be the best dancer to win. It’s not just about being the best dancer. It’s about having fun, too.”

Thompson quickly managed to get over her nerves, however, and is now ready to dance her way to the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, though she will have some stiff competition. The 13-year-old will be going head-to-head with the likes of Black-ish actor Miles Browns, Avengers actress Ariana Greenblatt, Scripps National Spelling Bee competitor Akash Vukoti, pro skater Sky Brown, and several others.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson takes the stage when Dancing with the Stars: Juniors premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.