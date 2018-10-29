‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors’ Fans Have Mixed Feelings After Honey Boo Boo’s Elimination

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors viewers had mixed feelings about Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s elimination at the end of Sunday’s Halloween episode.

Thompson and her pro partner Tristan Ianiero gave one of their better performances of the season, earning a 21/30 score for their dance to Ray Parker Jr.’s Ghostbusters theme song.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two had a very funny pre-dance sketch, which included the two children blasting the ghost of DWTS judge Len Goodman. When they hit the dance floor, they gave an entertaining performance that ended with them getting slimed.

Some fans at home were happy to see Boo Boo go home after consistently getting low scores, while her fans were disappointed.

One fan suggested the person to blame for Thompson’s lack of success is their mentor, Artem Chigvintsev.

I don’t think Artem knows how to choreograph for Honey boo boo, he’s not even challenging her. I’ve seen other full figured people on the show be given routines that really showcase their ability. Honey boo boo is basically just walking around the stage every week #DWTSJuniors — CStaley (@CStaley24) October 29, 2018

“Kinda knew she she was getting sent home just didn’t know it would be tonight..honey boo boo you did good you were one of my favorites,” another fan wrote.

Kinda knew she she was getting sent home just didn’t know it would be tonight..honey boo boo you did good you were one of my favorites..#DWTSJuniors — Mariiii🕸🎃🖤 (@lovelymari_1) October 29, 2018

“About time they get rid of Honey Boo Boo. She should’ve been gone the first week,” one viewer wrote.

Everyone know that Honey Boo Boo would have won the whole thing if America could vote on this. #DWTSJuniors — Isaac Bahney (@ibahney94) October 29, 2018

Another fan suggested that even though Thompson did not get very far on the show, she should still be proud of going out of her comfort zone.

Honey Boo Boo was excellent on this show. She should be very proud🎉#DWTSJuniors — Holly💖 (@Holly_Homa) October 29, 2018

Thompson came to fame after appearing on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras. She later earned her own series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which originally ran from 2012 to 2014. Thompson now stars on the WE tv series Mama June: From Not to Hot, which focuses on her mother June Shannon’s weight loss journey. Shannon had been seen in the stands during DWTS: Juniors to support her daughter.

New DWTS: Juniors episodes air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC