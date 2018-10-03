‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Opens up About Medication Use, Stabbing Hallucinations on ‘The Talk’

Carrie Ann Inaba opened up about suffering hallucinations that she was stabbing herself while on antidepressants during a Tuesday episode of The Talk.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 50, revealed the personal story during a discussion of Kanye West’s choice to go off his medication for bipolar disorder when she guest co-hosting on the CBS talk show.

“There was a time, a few years ago when my father died, four days before Dancing With the Stars started, and I went through a whole bunch of problems,” Inaba recalled.

“I moved and my fiancé and I broke up, and I had to go on antidepressants,” she continued. “You can’t judge people for being on meds because it’s very personal and you have to make the choice that is right for you.”

“I want to share something, when I took the med it caused me to have this weird hallucination of me stabbing myself over and over again,” Inaba added. “I was lucky that I was healthy enough and had a good support system that I could say, ‘What is this? It doesn’t feel like me.’”

Luckily, with the help of her doctor, she was able to change up her medication to the point where she was no longer at that scary point.

“Then I changed the meds; I was on them for three months. They helped me find a new homeostasis and remember what it felt like to feel good… for me it was very helpful, even though I had some struggles,” Inaba explained.

West, whose erratic behavior has called up discussions of mental health from him, revealed he had stopped taking his medication for his mental health disorder while discussing his new album, Yandhi, which was supposed to drop after his Sept. 29 Saturday Night Live appearance but has been confirmed to be pushed back to a Nov. 23 release date.

West told TMZ of the delay, “I started incorporating sounds you’ve never heard before, concepts that people don’t talk about.”

“Concepts talking about body shaming, women being looked down upon for how many people they’ve slept with,” he continued, adding, “It’s just a full Ye album. Those give albums that I dropped earlier were like superhero rehabilitation. Now the alien Ye is fully back in mode, off medication, working out, breaking as much fresh air as possible, thinking, doing, being himself,” West added.

Photo Credit: ABC