‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Complains About Shortened Season

Dancing With the Stars fans aren’t the only ones frustrated with the abbreviated all-athletes season.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba also expressed her frustration with the four-week challenge while giving the scores for Olympic softball pitcher Jennie Finch, who danced a Viennese Waltz to “The Rest of Our Life” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill during Monday’s episode alongside partner Keo Motsepe.

Inaba praised Finch’s growth over the past couple of dances, but lamented not being able to see more of an arc in her skills as she would in a regular season of the ABC dance show.

“I wish we had more weeks because I wanna see you keep growing,” she told Finch. “I’m not saying that I know what’s going to happen, because I don’t at all, that’s not what I’m saying. But I’m saying this is the season, I wish it was longer.”

She then kind of walked back her strong opinion, saying, “No I don’t but… This season, that it’s only four weeks, it makes me sad because you’re one of those people who I think would thrive in a longer environment.”

Fans agreed with Inaba, and let themselves be heard on social media.

Dancing With the Stars will air its finale Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC

