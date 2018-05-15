‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Complains About Shortened Season

Dancing With the Stars fans aren’t the only ones frustrated with the abbreviated all-athletes season.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba also expressed her frustration with the four-week challenge while giving the scores for Olympic softball pitcher Jennie Finch, who danced a Viennese Waltz to “The Rest of Our Life” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill during Monday’s episode alongside partner Keo Motsepe.

Inaba praised Finch’s growth over the past couple of dances, but lamented not being able to see more of an arc in her skills as she would in a regular season of the ABC dance show.

“I wish we had more weeks because I wanna see you keep growing,” she told Finch. “I’m not saying that I know what’s going to happen, because I don’t at all, that’s not what I’m saying. But I’m saying this is the season, I wish it was longer.”

She then kind of walked back her strong opinion, saying, “No I don’t but… This season, that it’s only four weeks, it makes me sad because you’re one of those people who I think would thrive in a longer environment.”

Fans agreed with Inaba, and let themselves be heard on social media.

#DWTS can we bring all these stars back in the Fall and give them a FULL season? Sad we wont see some of these stars really grow as dancers. — Robyn Neeley (@RobynNeeley) May 15, 2018

I strongly disapprove with the abbreviated season of #DWTS. I haven’t had time to get invested, and it’s over next week. 😡 — Wendy Blanton (@WendyIBlanton) May 15, 2018

I strongly dislike this short season of #dwts . — Josephine (@notmyname02) May 15, 2018

I hate how rushed #DWTS feels! #AmericanIdol better move to another night next year. I want a normal season of Monday night ballroom dancing! 😭💃🏼🕺🏻 — Danielle Rose (@danirose07) May 15, 2018

I don’t like the shortened season, it means I get less @Adaripp and that’s something I’m not okay with #dwts — Gabby (@WonderlandGabby) May 15, 2018

Dear #dwts please let’s NEVER do a season like this again. Thanks 🙂 — Zelly (@zellybelli) May 15, 2018

Dancing With the Stars will air its finale Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC