‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Says Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten Seem ‘In Love’

Could it be love for Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten? Dancing With the Stars fans aren’t the only ones to root for the couple — even judge Carrie Ann Inaba admits things are heating up between them.

“Seems like they’re in love!” Inaba told Us Weekly of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the pro dancer as she attended the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Diamond Jubilee Luncheon on Thursday.

The couple finally admitted to having feelings for each other — and sealed the deal with a kiss — on the “country night” episode of DWTS. A week after Ren confessed she had feelings for Bersten, he told her that he reciprocated her feelings.

“I’m in a place where we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way,” he said. “But I’ve never had an experience like this. It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

Ren said she was embarrassed after opening up the previous week but “now that we had this talk this week, I feel really good that everything’s out in the open.”

The previous week, Ren told the camera that she was developing unexpected “feelings” for Bersten. “I didn’t see this one coming,” she said at the time. “It happened really quickly, though, so I think I’m still trying to process it.”

However swimmingly the couples’ new romance seems to be going, Ren worried fans this week when she tweeted cryptic lyrics to a Bishop Briggs song: “Funny how a blessing feels just like a curse / Bad lovers but somehow good love hurts me worse.”

The romance, which many have wondered is a staged showmance by producers in an effort to gain ratings, reportedly stirred up recently, after Ren broke up with her boyfriend, Sky Bear. The breakup followed her move from Hawaii to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the chemistry between her and Bersten is undeniable, with both fans and judges alike referencing it multiple times throughout the season so far. Sources told The Blast that Bersten has been a “source of strength” for Ren while she gets acclimated to living in Los Angeles. The site also reported that the couple has been spotted kissing in the studio’s parking lot.

The finally public couple debuted their relationship to one of their best dances on the show, a samba to Lauren Alaina’s “Ladies of the ’90s,” and earned a 29/30. They advanced to the semi-finals along with five other couples: Bachelorette star Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson; country music DJ Bobby Bones and pro Sharna Burgess; Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro Cheryl Burke; Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro Keo Motsepe; and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson.

Inaba told Us Weekly that she has been most surprised by Amabile and Bones this season, saying that season 27 has been “a very different season than we’re used to.”

The semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.