‘DWTS’: Jordan Fisher Sends Message to Lindsay Arnold After Her Injury

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is currently dealing with a knee injury, and it’s unclear whether or not she will dance with Jordan Fisher during Monday night’s episode. Fisher has now spoken out about his partner for the first time since the news of her ailment broke.

In a sweet tweet sent on Monday afternoon, the Hamilton actor sent out his admiration to the injured dancer.

“Appreciation tweet for the best partner in the word, Lindsay Arnold,” Fisher tweeted.

It’s unclear whether this was a note of appreciation for Arnold trooping through her pain for tonight’s dance, or if it was a tribute to Arnold having to pause her run for the mirror ball trophy.

Arnold apparently became injured as she they were planning a group number on Sunday morning.

“Lindsay injured her knee during camera blocking rehearsal Sunday morning while working on a number with the troupe,” a source told People. “Lindsay is hopeful she’ll be cleared to dance tomorrow but it will likely be touch and go until showtime Monday.”

Sharna Burgess, who was eliminated from the show several weeks ago, is said to be learning Arnold’s parts in case Arnold needs to be replaced.

As of now, Arnold and Fisher are still scheduled to perform an Argentine tango set to “Brother” by NEEDTOBREATHE and a jive to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.” The later routine is a recreation of a Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas number from season 22.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.