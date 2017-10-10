‘DWTS’ Judges Give First 10s of the Season

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold received the first 10s of the 25th season of DWTS.

The pair performed an emotional Contemporary dance to “Take Me Home” by Us The Duo. Prior to the performance Fisher revealed he would be dedicating his dance to his adoptive parents, who happened to be his grandparents.

Following the performance, Fisher ran to give his parents a hug and broke down in tears.

The judges praised the dance so much so that two of them gave out the first 10s of the season.

The first tens of the season! #DWTS — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) October 10, 2017

Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli gave Fisher and Arnold 10s, while Len Goodman scored them a nine – for a total of 29.

This week’s DWTS theme has been the most memorable year.