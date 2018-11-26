‘DWTS’ Finalist Milo Manheim Feeling ‘Blessed’ After Bobby Bones Win

Milo Manheim may not have won season 27 of Dancing With the Stars like he hoped, but he’s still feeling blessed.

The 19-year-old Disney Channel star shared a photo from the end of his and pro partner Witney Carson’s freestyle dance, for which they received a perfect 30/30, on Instagram following Monday night’s finale, with a simple caption: “blessed.”

Manheim and Carson came in second place to country music radio host Bobby Bones and pro Sharna Burgess on Monday night. In third place were Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro Keo Motsepe, and in fourth place were Sports Illustrated model Alexis Ren and partner Alan Bersten.

If Manheim was feeling cheated by his loss, he didn’t show it. In posts to his Instagram Story Monday night, he excitedly documented his trip to New York City with the rest of the finalists.

Before the live finale episode started, he shared a selfie with Carson and wrote, “i won with her already.”

If Manheim and Carson had taken home the mirrorball trophy, he would have become the youngest male Dancing With the Stars winner. Despite perfect 30/30 scores on both of their dances Monday night (including a repeat Charleston to “Living in New York City” sung live by Robin Thicke) totaling for a 60/60, they fell short of acquiring as many votes as Bones and Burgess.

Many longtime DWTS fans were shocked that a technically imperfect dancer like Bones took home first prize; he consistently earned low scores throughout the season but stayed afloat due to fan votes. Bones himself has admitted that he wasn’t the best dancer in the competition.

In October, he apologized to fans that his scores weren’t better during Halloween Week.

“I’m quite irritated at the scores,” he tweeted after Halloween Night. “That’s the best I could dance. Vote if you have the time. I’ll get back at it next week and prove them wrong.”

“Sorry I couldn’t get better scores for you guys. That was the best I could dance. Vote for me if you can or want to,” he continued.

During Monday’s finale, Bones and Burgess scored a 24/30 from the judges for their repeat performance of their cha cha routine to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer and a 30/30 for their freestyle dance set to a remix of “The Greatest Show” by Panic! at the Disco.

Bones thanked his fans for their support shortly after the show ended Monday night.

“You guys did this. Thank you. Champions,” the country music radio personality wrote alongside a photo of him and Burgess holding their trophies.

Dancing With the Stars will return next year.

Photo credit: Instagram / @milomanheim