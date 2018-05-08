‘DWTS’ Competitor Jennie Finch Demands Last-Minute Change Due to ‘Risque’ Song

Dancing With the Stars team Jennie Finch-Daigle and Keo Motsepe overhauled their Monday night routine last minute for a surprising reason.

Finch-Daigle was apparently uncomfortable with the song to which she was originally to dance to and asked for it to be swapped out. The routine had to be heavily altered, basically cutting their practice time in half.

The Olympic softball player had already learned and been practicing a cha-cha routine when mid-week she let Motsepe know she was feeling uncomfortable with the song they would dance to. She didn’t reveal the song on the show, but the original song listed for the couple on ABC’s website was “Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe.

“I’m struggling with my song choice,” she told the cameras. “It’s a little too risque. I’m just not feeling comfortable with it. I can’t go through with it.”

While Motsepe originally waved away her concerns, the mother-of-three was soon shown calling a producer Thursday morning.

“It’s not who I am and what I represent,” she told the producer.”

Confronting Motsepe, she acknowledged that the change would require all-new choreography and a significant setback in their practicing.

“I need to follow who I am and stand up for what I believe,” she responded. “It’s risky, but I want to feel proud.”

“My first thought was holy crap,” Motsepe told the camera. “I need to restructure everything.”

The pair ended up doing a vibrant cha cha to “Do It Like This” by Daphne Willis, earning middling scores from the judges.

“It was very hard, and I think when she said on Thursday, ‘I can’t dance to the song,’ I was like OK plan B!” Motsepe told Erin Andrews after the dance was over.

When asked about her choice, Finch-Daigle defended her controversial choice.

“I had fun and that’s all that matters,” she said. “I enjoyed it, it was a fun upbeat song. Keo and I, we’re together. This journey has been so much fun.”

Fans took to Twitter to give their opinion of the dance, but also to hypothesize what the song was that Finch-Daigle found unacceptable.

Lmfao she really requested for a song change #DWTS — Dustin (@EvrydayNghtmare) May 8, 2018

#DWTS I wonder what the song is that Jennie feels to uncomfortable to dance to? Was it to sexual and thought it may offend her husband and family. — T.F. (@Lakotasky) May 8, 2018

Jennie thought that her original song was too “risqué” and unless it was Cardi B’s section in “Bickenhead” about popping your pussy, I don’t want to hear it! Don’t do Keo like that! #dwts — 1-800-Pizza-Girl (@1800pizzagirl) May 8, 2018

Keo is sooo good and he always gets stuck with these shitty partners. So frustrating. #DWTS #DancingWithTheStars — ohheyp (@ohheyp) May 8, 2018

So glad Jennie actually sucks at dancing, because that diva business with the song was obnoxious. I officially can’t stand her. #DWTS — Dana Lynn Raulerson (@danalynn_gfr) May 8, 2018

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.