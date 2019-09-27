‘DWTS’: Christie Brinkley Shares New Photos Amid Recovery From Arm Injury

Christie Brinkley has revealed new images of the gruesome arm injury that led to her replacement on the newest season of Dancing With the Stars. After rumors sparked that the injury was all just a ruse to get daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook cast on the longrunning ABC dancing competition series in her place, the star took to Instagram on Friday to show off the gruesome result of her fall.

“It goes against my better judgement to acknowledge haters and conspiracy theorists but because this involves my precious daughter I’m setting the record straight,” she wrote. “It’s sad that we live in a time where the truth is not as scintillating as hurtful lies. If it was just me I would have let this roll right off my back, but on [National Daughter Day] feel it’s the perfect opportunity to stand up for truth.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you for being such an amazing daughter [Sailer Brinkley-Cook] or overcoming your fears to step in I’m so proud of you ! But I STILL want my favorite jeans back !” she joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Sep 27, 2019 at 10:28am PDT

In the gallery, Brinkley showed off a number of images of the injury, which she sustained before she ever stepped onto the stage to sashay her way to the MirrorBall Trophy and which required surgery to her arm and wrist.

In one photo, Brinkley is seen holding up her arm, which bears a very visible break, while another shows a post-surgery X-ray of the star’s arm boasting metal screws. Several more images show Brinkley in a hospital bed, her arm wrapped in a cast, and exiting the hospital in a wheelchair.

The images drew plenty of comments from Brinkley’s followers, many of whom supported her decision to speak out amid rampant rumors that the injury was just a stunt.

“You go Mamma Bear!” Lisa Rinna wrote.

“Some people have nothing better to do! She did amazing!!” added one fan, referring to Sailor and partner Val Chmerkovskiy’s rumba to “Señorita,” which earned them a score of 18/30.

“People are just cruel. You don’t owe them any explanation as long as you know the truth,” commented another. “Take care! And good luck to Sailor!”

“You are literally the most genuine and caring person I’ve ever met,” wrote a fourth. “Anyone who questions your integrity has absolutely no understanding of who you are as a mother, as a friend, or at the most basic level as a person. I hope you recover soon!!!”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.