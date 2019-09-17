‘DWTS’: Christie Brinkley Drops New Photo Hours Before Show, Reveals Severe Injury Details

It’s been a whirlwind day for Christie Brinkley. Preparing to make her debut on Dancing With The Stars, Brinkley shared on Instagram that she would unfortunately be dropping out of the competition after suffering a serious injury while practicing. More details about the severity of that injury came to light in Brinkley’s most recent Instagram post just hours before the show is set to premiere.

Perhaps hyperbole, Brinkley shared that, “I just broke my arm into a 1000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together.”

The caption on her post is quite lengthy and explains everything that has transpired on Monday, including the decision by ABC to replace her with her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

She first apologized to her fans who had been anticipating her performance, adding that only an injury of this severity would have kept her from competing.

“Shattering my arm was quite literally a crushing disappointment,” Brinkley shared. “I never ever want to let anyone down…so I looked for a silver lining and I think I found one that is solid gold! Sailor!”

Sailor was already en route to the show to come and see her mother’s performance. So Brinkley quickly teamed with ABC to convince Sailor into being her replacement. Brinkley shared that Sailor is eager to overcome her stage fright.

“Sailor always meets her challenges head-on and realized she did not want to be defined by her fears so with just hours to learn my routine she is turning my defeat or should i say two left feet into her own victory of courage,” Brinkley proudly announced.

She concluded her post by sometimes it takes a literal break to get your “big break” in show biz. Sailor appeared in a pair of Sports Illustrated swimsuit editions in 2017 and 2018. The 21-year-old has also modeled for other brands, including Stellar Mag.

The whole ordeal has drawn some criticism, most notably from Wendy Williams. The talk show host feels the situation is fishy.

On Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, she didn’t hold any punches in her accusations.

“Here’s my thought, OK. Dancing With the Stars called Christie Brinkley and said, ‘Do you want to do Dancing With the Stars?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ After she got off the phone, that’s where she plotted her scheduled [injury]. She signed up knowing that she put her daughter in there. You know her daughter is beautiful.”

She continued: “In order for girls to get this leg up, it takes more than beauty,” Williams said. “You have to have cash. There’s a lot of eyeballs watching, and Christie really doesn’t need that.”

Sailor will make her debut on Dancing With The Stars along with other celebs like Lauren Alaina, Lamar Odom and the controversial Sean Spicer when the show airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.