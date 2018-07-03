‘DWTS’ Champion J.R. Martinez Marries Longtime Girlfriend Diana Gonzalez-Jones

Add J.R. Martinez to the list of newlywed Mirrorball winners. The Dancing With The Stars season 13 champion married his longtime girlfriend Diana Gonzalez-Jones on Sunday on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, according to their website on The Knot.

A former actor who survived a 2003 explosion while serving in the Army in Iraq, Martinez wore a gray suit and pink tie and went barefoot for the romantic nuptials, as portrayed by photos in the Daily Mail. Gonzalez-Jones wore a white wedding gown with a mermaid silhouette, embellished with jewels along the dress’ V-neck.

Present for the beach nuptials was Martinez and Gonzalez-Jones’ 5-year-old daughter, Lauryn Anabelle.

The couple became fast friends in 2008 when Martinez, 35, landed the role of Boot Monroe on All My Children, for which Gonzalez-Jones was an assistant to the show’s executive producer. Their relationship turned into romance in 2010 when Martinez asked Gonzalez-Jones on a date.

“All this time I was looking for the perfect guy, and I hate him right next to me,”she told PEOPLE in 2011. “We were so good as friends that romantically we clicked right away.”

A month after Martinez won Dancing With the Stars in 2011, he and Gonzalez-Jones announced they were expecting, and welcomed Lauryn in May 2012. They split briefly a year-and-a-half after Lauryn’s birth but eventually reunited. They announced their engagement in November 2017.

They shared the exciting news on Instagram at the time. “It wasn’t easy but we did it. Now we’re doing it,” Martinez captioned a series of snapshots of himself, his bride and their daughter. “Who cares that our daughter was crying due to the fact that she fell right before and hurt her knee. We were basking in joy!”

Martinez took home the Mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars alongside his partner Karina Smirnoff, making Martinez just one of the many recent Mirrorball champs to marry his significant other. Engaged DWTS pros Emma Slater (who won during season 23 with Rashad Jennings) and Sasha Farber recently tying the knot themselves.

Slater and Farber married in Los Angeles on March 25 in front of current and former DWTS cast members, like Julianne Hough, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Drew Scott and Cheryl Burke. Hough, who has twice taken home the show’s trophy, married NHL player Brooks Laich in July 2017.

The next DWTS couple to tie the knot will most likely be Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, as the two pro dancers just became engaged in June.