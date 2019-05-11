‘DWTS’ Alum Allison Holker and ‘Ellen Show’ Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Expecting Baby No. 2

Former Dancing With The Stars pro Allison Holker and her husband, The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, announced they are expecting their second baby on Friday.

“I wanted to tell you something … but I need someone to help me out, so just give me one second, please,” Boss, 31, told DeGeneres during the show, and came out with Holker.

“We thought that this was the perfect opportunity to announce that we’re having a baby,” Holker, 36, said.

DeGeneres asked how long the couple kept it a secret.

“It’s been awhile, but you know, we’ve got to keep it under wraps,” Boss said, adding they still do not know the baby’s gender.

“WE’RE HAVING A BABY,” Holker announced on Instagram. “We are so excited to announce I’m pregnant and for MOTHERS DAY it’s perfect! This is just such an incredible feeling being able to share this news with all of you! Our family is growing and we couldn’t be happier!”

The couple, who both appeared on So You Think You Can Dance, are already parents to 3-year-old Maddox. Holker also has a daughter, 10-year-old Weslie, from a previous relationship.

“[Maddox’s birth] was truly an unforgettable moment and we are grateful to everyone that shared in the experience and made it so monumental. Our family feels full!” the couple told Us Weekly in 2016, after Maddox was born. “Maddox already has the best big sister Weslie, they have already bonded and share a truly beautiful love.”

Holker and Boss met during SWTWCD Season 7 in 2010 and married in December 2013 during a ceremony in Paso Robles, California.

Holker joined DWTS for Season 19 in 2014, dancing with Jonathan Bennett. She also participated in Seasons 20, 21 and 23. In October 2018, she returned for a special Halloween dance, bringing Boss along with her.

As for Boss, he recently served as a judge on SYTYCD and Holker worked on E!’s Funny Dance Show. In an interview with PopCulture.com last August, the couple said their careers were going full circle by becoming judges.

“It’s something that I think that both of us really appreciate because it’s one thing to just kind of be appointed to a judge table. Just to be cast on the show, to be appointed to the judge table. And it’s another thing to actually go through the experience — to know what it is to dance as a contestant then choreograph, then come back as a professional partner,” Boss explained. “I think we’re bringing a lot of expertise to judging tables that I think is needed. The little bit of empathy as well for people that are going through the contest.”

Holker added, “It’s really incredible to be able to give back to the community in a different way. It’s very new, it’s very exciting. Man, my body is not nearly as sore. I get home from working and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. I can still move.’”

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images