‘DWTS’ Alexis Ren Reveals Breakup With Ex Opened Door for Her Showmance With Alan Bersten

While many of Alexis Ren‘s fans wondered if her new relationship with Dancing With the Stars partner Alan Bersten overlapped with that of her ex, Sky Bear, they shouldn’t worry. The Blast reports that Ren broke things off with her ex before her relationship with Bersten took a romantic turn.

Ren entered the reality dance competition with a boyfriend, but a source told E! News that “they were already on the outs,” leading to their breakup just “a few weeks in” to the season.

The source for The Blast seemed to agree with E! News‘ source, as both told the news outlets that Ren and Bersten began getting close on set only after Ren broke up with Bear, who describes himself as a human potential enthusiast and coach on his Instagram profile. The source told E! News that the breakup “had nothing to do with Alan and there was no cheating.”

In the aftermath, Ren and Bersten have reportedly grown to “really enjoy each others company.” The source added that “Alan is a great guy. She’s a very sweet girl too.”

“Alan was really supportive to her and a great friend after the breakup,” the insider said.

After weeks of teasing a will-they, won’t-they relationship, Ren and Bersten finally sealed the deal as a couple on Dancing With the Stars Monday with a kiss. After Ren admitted her feelings for Bersten last week, he said he reciprocated her feelings during this week’s rehearsals.

“Last week, some things were said. I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” Bersten told Ren in a video clip that aired before their dance.

“It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you,” he continued.

Ren seemed relieved that Bersten echoed her sentiments. “After I opened up last week, I felt a little bit embarrassed. But now that we had this talk this week, I feel really good that everything’s out in the open,” she said.

Last week, Ren called Bersten “awesome” and “outgoing” when she addressed the “elephant in the room.”

“It’s so much fun to dance with someone that you have a connection with. It’s almost like time slows down,” the model said at the time. “We communicate not just through our steps and our movements, but with our hearts, too.”

She told the cameras that her feelings for Bersten developed quickly and she was still processing them.

“Alexis’ smile lights up the room,” Bersten said last week. “You know, she’s funny, she’s kind, she has a huge heart. I want to be 100 percent certain before I tell her how I’m feeling. I have a lot to think about.”

It seems he hashed out all his feelings, as the new couple shared a kiss on the lips during the video package before their samba on Monday, which earned them a 29/30 from the judges.

The Blast reports that the onscreen kiss isn’t the only one; sources told the news outlet that the couple has recently been spotted making out in the dance studio parking lot.

Despite all the attention on their showmance, Ren and Bersten, who advanced to the semi-finals, are focusing on setting their sights on the mirrorball trophy. “They are both young, attractive people just seeing where it goes, but it’s nothing serious at the moment,” the source told E! News. “He really wanted to keep it professional at first, he takes work very seriously, but if anything this is more of a friendship that is starting to turn romantic and they’re just seeing where things go!”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.