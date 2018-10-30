‘Dancing With the Stars’: Alexis Ren Admits She’s ‘Developing Feelings’ for Partner Alan Bersten

During Dancing With The Stars‘ Halloween episode, model Alexis Ren admitted to having feelings for her pro dance partner, Alan Bersten.

In the pre-dance video this week, Ren admitted it was fun to dance with someone she has a “connection” with.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am developing feelings for Alan,” Ren said. “I didn’t see this one coming, but it happened really quickly so I think I’m still trying to process it.”

In the next scene, Ren told Besten they need to talk about the “elephant” in the room, which was her feelings for him.

“We have chemistry, so I just needed to point that out,” she told him.

“Sitting next to Alexis on the couch and her telling me how she feels… my emotions are all over the place,” Bersten said in a confessional. “It was a lot to take in.”

“I agree. We have really strong chemistry,” Bersten said back on the couch. “Honestly, I don’t think you can fake chemistry.”

Bersten said he needed to be “100 percent certain” before he can tell her how he really feels.

“I have a lot to think about,” he said.

Ren and Bersten performed a jazz dance to “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera without any issues and earned glowing comments from the judges. After the dance, Erin Andrews asked about the revelations from the video, but Bersten played coy.

“You know, only time will tell. Tom, back to you,” he said as he walked away.

The judges then gave the couple a 27/30 score.

Before Monday night’s episode, there were rumors the two were getting romantic off the set. During her pre-dance video for the Disney Week episode, a producer asked her about the rumors, but she would not answer.

“Wow, you just put me on the spot,” Ren said with a laugh. “No comment.”

The judges have commented on the chemistry between the two.

“Lovely chemistry between the two of you, I’ve noticed,” Len Goodman told them after their Disney Week performance to “Just Around The Riverbend” from Pocahontas.

“It was like two hearts beating as one,” Bruno Tonioni said.

“Is this getting awkward for you yet?” host Tom Bergeron joked.

Despite earning a 29/30 for their dance, the duo found themselves in jeopardy. However, since it was Disney Week, there was no elimination and they stayed alive.

Coincidentally, Ren, who was named the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year, broke up with her boyfriend before moving to Los Angeles full-time during the DWTS season. Her ex-boyfriend goes by the name Sky Bear on social media and is a trainer at an adventure fitness company.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC