‘DWTS’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Adam Rippon

Regardless of whether Adam Rippon takes home the Dancing With the Stars trophy this season, the Olympic figure skater has already won the hearts of America.

The charming and charismatic LGBTQ icon was already a fan favorite before he and partner Jenna Johnson took to the floor to cha-cha to RuPaul’s “Sissy That Walk” in a black sparkly lace matching set during Monday’s season premiere.

Prior to being announced as a competitor during the all-athlete season of the show, Rippon didn’t deny he would be appearing on the show when talking to Entertainment Tonight.

“I think it would be a great opportunity and it would be really fun,” he said. “It would be really fun. I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance, because I’ve just been a solo act, like a one-man show.”

“You know, it would be a crazy schedule,” Rippon continued. “Like, the dates are all going on during the Stars on Ice tour, so it would be a lot of traveling. And I’ve never danced with a partner before. I think [my dancing skills] are more like solo skills. Usually I’m a crazy person, like really outgoing, kinda, like, loud, so when I go out, I’ll just start dancing a little bit and I’ll be having a good time and usually people think like, ‘Oh, she’s crazy,’” he continued, poking fun at his dance skills. “They’re not wrong, but usually it looks like I’m going to hurt myself. And that’s by myself! I don’t know what kind of insurance [there is].”

Rippon was definitely a huge draw to the new season, with some viewers even saying this would be the first time they had ever watched the reality dancing show.

Can Mirai & Adam dance already??? Can’t wait to watch them slay everyone’s existance #DWTS — Mayra🌻 (@mayradgp) May 1, 2018

y’all I’m so excited for Adam Rippon #DWTS — 🥚 (@liamsdirtysoul) May 1, 2018

Cannot WAIT for Adam and Mirai tonight on #DWTS!!! These costumes are already going to be the death of me… — Anna ❄️⛸❄️ (@annajbell) May 1, 2018

I’ve never watched #dwts before, but here we are. Luck and love to Adam and Mirai ❤️ — Samantha Tinsley (@STinsleyS) May 1, 2018

After not watching for a couple seasons, I’m back to #DWTS to cheer on Adam! @Adaripp 🕺 — Dylan Hesse (@lilbitsuburban) May 1, 2018

Also competing in the condensed four-week season: Retired NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is partnered with pro Lindsay Arnold; MLB player Johnny Damon will dance with pro Emma Slater; Tonya Harding is heading to the ballroom with pro Sasha Farber; figure skater Mirai Nagasu is paired with pro Alan Bersten; snowboarder Jamie Anderson joins pro Artem Chigvintse; Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer will dance with pro Witney Carson; softball player Jennie Finch is paired with Keo Motsepe; NFL player Josh Norman will dance with Sharna Burgess; University of Notre Dame women’s basketball player Arike Ogunbowale will dance with Gleb Savchenko.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.