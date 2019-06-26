Duggar Family ‘Thrilled’ Over Baby News With Latest Photo

After years filled with blue baby items, the Duggar family is “thrilled” to be thinking pink.

On Tuesday, the family at the center of the beloved TLC series Counting On took to Instagram to react to the news that their family will soon be expanded with the addition of three girls. Stating that they are “thrilled” for the upcoming arrivals, photos from Anna and Josh Duggar, Kendra and Joseph Duggar, and Lauren and Josiah Duggar’s gender reveals were shared.

“A certain color keeps revealing itself around here, and we couldn’t be more thrilled!!” the post read. “Can’t wait to meet our THREE new granddaughters!!”

Fans of the TLC family, who rose to fame thanks to their shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, are also just as excited and shocked by the surplus of baby girls set to arrive this fall.

“So funny how there were nothing but boys and now the girls are coming!” one fan commented.

“You all were overdue for some girl power!” another fan added. “Congrats to all.”

“Congratulations on 3 girls!!! How exciting!” wrote a third.

Out of Michelle and Jim Bob’s 13 grandchildren, only four have been little girls, though the most recent wave of Duggar pregnancies has proven to favor the color pink.

On May 26, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald were the first to break the blue streak when they welcomed daughter Ivy Jane Seewald. The little girl, who joined older brothers Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce, marked the first baby girl in the family since the July 2018 birth of Jeremy and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s daughter Felicity.

Prior to Felicity’s birth, the last baby girl to make their way into the family had been Josh and Anna Duggar’s daughter Meredith, who was born in 2015.

In May, it became apparent that pink was going to be the popular color, with Josh and Anna Duggar being the first to announce that they are expecting a little girl.

Then, on Tuesday, June 25, both Kendra and Joe Duggar and Lauren and Josiah Duggar revealed that they, too, are expecting baby girls.

It remains to be seen whether Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s little one on the way will stick with the new trend.

The new bunch of Duggars are expected to arrive sometime this fall.