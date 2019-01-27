Duggar Family Teases Big Announcement in New ‘Counting On’ Promo

It sounds like the Duggar family has a big announcement to make in the upcoming season of Counting On, judging by their latest promo.

Counting On returns to TLC Feb. 11, and a teaser released Wednesday promises a big announcement from the Duggar clan in the upcoming season, though it did not exactly reveal what that would be.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, some major milestones are already expected in Counting On Season 4. Fans expect to see John and Abbie’s Wedding, Jinger giving birth and John-David Duggar proposing to Abbie Grace Burnett. Much of this has already played out on social media, and the teaser promises to show it in reality TV style as well.

There also seems to be a surprise in store, however, and it applies to either Jessa or Jana Duggar. The teaser ends in an unusual way — cutting back and forth between confessionals, showing various family members’ reactions to a voice over from a producer.

“What if I told you somebody else in your family has a big announcement?” the male voice asks. Many of the family members show surprise and even shock at this, perhaps guessing what it might be. The audience, on the other hand, is left completely in the dark.

“James was letting on that it was you,” the producer adds, apparently speaking to Jana. She looks puzzled, and then more quick cuts take us to more surprised Duggar faces.

Fans have all kinds of ideas about what Jana’s big news could be. For one thing, the 29-year-old currently has a personal Instagram account going, which is rare for the media-averse family. In general, her sisters have only kept a social media presence while courting, so many think that the announcement could be Jana’s engagement.

On the other hand, the producer may not have been talking to Jana at all, judging by the way the promo was laid out. Some think that the big surprise might actually be Jessa’s latest pregnancy, which is relatively recent news in the world of the Duggars. This would leave many fans disappointed, however, as it is more predictable and has already been out on social media.

Either way, it is clear that there is a lot to see in the upcoming season of Counting On. The Duggar family continues to grow, with the grandchildren now dangerously close to matching the number of original children. The cast could very well continue to grow as another season kicks off.



Counting On returns for Season 4 on Monday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.