Duggar Family Stirs Controversy With Photo of Massive Gun Display in New Home

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar listed one of their Springdale, Arkansas properties for more than $1.4 million. However, it’s not the eye-popping price that is surprising social media users. The listing includes a photo revealing a look at the guns the Counting On stars own.

The home’s listing on Realtor.com shows how the TLC reality stars were living up life, with their own private screening room, massive kitchen, game room, spiral staircase and garage. One photo shows what looks like an armory, with eight rifles on the racks.

The asking price is $1.45 million, and the property covers 10,186 square feet on a 2.73-acre lot. The home has four bedrooms and 5.5+ bathrooms. It was built in 1969 by Arlo Levick and designed after Frank Lloyd Wright’s A Round House.

“Original Vermont slate tile flooring, 3500 sqft heated and cooled garage, walnut tongue and groove ceilings, black walnut gentleman’s closet, original walnut doors, four kitchens that have been completely remodeled (new granite countertops/back splash, updated electrical, new cabinetry, new plumbing fixtures, new light [fixtures], custom LED lighting and new appliances), new carpet in bedrooms upstairs, functioning elevator (original), updated master bath with new bath tub, stand alone shower and new granite counter tops, new mounted toilet and new paint,” the listing reads.

It was completely rewired and features two new air conditioning units and updated bathrooms.

Back in May, Realtor.com reported the Duggars first listed the home for $1.8 million. They bought it in November 2014 for $230,000 with plans to restore it and flip it.

A family representative told PEOPLE the couple has been buying and selling homes since before they became TLC stars, since Jim Bob’s mother is a former real estate agent. This home will be their biggest flip yet.

“They’ve always looked for opportunities where they could improve something,” the representative told the magazine. “They just like flipping houses. They like the construction business, the remodel, and seeing something go from bad to good — from unused to being attractive for others.”

The photos of the home, particularly the gun collection, caused a stir on Facebook.

“I respect the right of Americans to have guns because it’s a complex issue,” one person wrote. “However, why do folks have so many? It’s so odd to me. One or even two is surely enough to protect yourself and/or hunt.”

“Is this a joke? Seriously. I’ve never seen anything like this? This is super concerning?” another added.

“Why does God need an arsenal?” another wondered, referring to the Duggars’ faith.

Counting On wrapped its ninth season in March.

