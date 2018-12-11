Duggar Family Looks Back on Premature Birth of Daughter Josie in Heartwarming Post

The Duggars are looking back on one of the toughest time in their family’s life on little Josie Duggar’s birthday, celebrating how far the youngest Duggar sibling has come since being born three months premature nine years ago.

Sharing a gallery of photos of the little girl both in the hospital, hooked up to a number of machines as a newborn, the family reflected Monday on the tough start Josie Brooklyn got in life.

“Josie was born on December 10, 2009 at 25 1/2 weeks gestation and weighed 1 pound 6 ounces,” the family wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “Today is a huge milestone for her, she is a healthy, happy 9 year old that is full of energy. We are so thankful for everyone’s prayers and all of the doctors and nurses at Arkansas Children’s Hospital that saved her life. That was the most difficult time in our family’s life, but by God’s grace Josie and our whole family made it through!”

Fans of the 19 Kids and Counting family will recall that the littlest Duggar was born at just 25 weeks after mom Michelle Duggar developed preeclampsia, which the Mayo Clinic defines as “a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys.”

“Left untreated, preeclampsia can lead to serious — even fatal — complications,” according to the clinic.

Josie was born at just 1 lb., 6 oz., and a week later suffered a perforated bowel. With the care of doctors, however, she has grown into an adorable little girl.

Fans of the TLC family were quick to send their birthday wishes to the family on social media.

“I will never forget hearing about Josie’s early birth, I followed your updates so closely,” one fan wrote. “I know it has been hard sharing so much of your life publicly, but I want to thank you for showing [God’s] love through your family!!”

Another added, “I remember when Josie was born and so tiny. The power of prayer can do awesome things! So many people were praying for her (including myself)!”

Happy birthday Josie!

