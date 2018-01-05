Duggar Family’s ‘Counting On’ Returns in February

Many fans have been clamoring to know when the Duggar family series Counting On would return for a new season, and we know have confirmation of when that is.

According to the Duggar Family Blog, Counting On will return to TLC on Monday, February 26th.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Counting On completed its sixth season last year, with the first episode having aired on September 11, 2017, and the fall finale airing on October 23, 2017.

Fans will be excited to see what Jana Marie Duggar, Jill Michelle Dillard, and Jinger Nicole Vuolo have all been up to since last year, but one thing that may get a lot of attention is the impending birth of Joy-Anna Forsyth (Duggar)’s baby.

Forsyth is reportedly due in late February/early March, so that could play a big role in the new season.

A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

Back in November, Forsyth shared post on Instagram that showed off her growing baby bump. The post is actually features a photo and video, which you can see by swiping left.

In the photo, the former Duggar can be seen standing with her husband Austin and her grandfather. She is seen holding her hand on her stomach, displaying her baby bump, and smiling brightly.

The video she shared is a clip of a Veteran’s day parade that the couple attended. “We are so thankful for the men and women who have served to defend our freedom! Grateful we got to spend the day with my grandfather who is a Army veteran,” she wrote in a comment on the post.

She also included a Bible verse that states, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance.”

Finally, Forsyth also shared a quote from former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream,” the quote reads, “It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”