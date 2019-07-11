‘Duck Dynasty’: John Luke Robertson’s Wife Mary Kate Reveals 22-Week Baby Bump Update

Duck Dynasty star Mary Kate Robertson is grateful to be bumping along her pregnancy in style. The mom-to-be and her husband, John Luke Robertson, are expecting their first child, a baby boy, this October, and Robertson took to Instagram late last month to show off her 22-week baby bump.

“Just feeling really, really, really grateful today,” the mom-to-be captioned the gallery of images. “Grateful for Camp Chyoca and the work being done there and everyone involved, grateful for restful Saturdays, grateful for family and friends, grateful for the Lord’s love and faithfulness.”

“Growing up my parents said this blessing over me everyday and I think of it often. I’m excited to say it over our boy and today just want to say it (type it, whatever) over you,” she continued her post, ending with a prayer from Numbers 6: 24-26. “Praying that each of you who read this feel peace entering this next week, a sense of gratitude, and the Lord blesses you immensely. // also sorry but it’s like my hands automatically go for the bump in every picture!!”

Robertson and her husband, whom she had married on June 27, 2015 following their engagement the previous October, announced in May that they are expecting. The little one on the way, due in October, is their first child together.

“Excited to meet our sweet baby boy in October!!!” the Duck Dynasty couple wrote in their pregnancy announcement, sharing a photo of themselves with Robertson cradling her belly while John Luke held up an ultrasound photo.

Following the exciting announcement, Robertson took to her blog to open up about the news and her first trimester, writing how she has been “been documenting our life on this blog for the past 4 years now and I’m excited to finally get to write about expecting our first baby.”

“We’ve known now for almost 4 months which is crazy to me,” she continued. “Finding out was extra sweet because we found out in February while we were in Lynchburg packing up our house, which was our first home and where we’ve lived for 3 years. We got to tell my sister and a few of our closest friends while we there because it’d be months before we saw any of them again.”

Baby Robertson will join cousin Zane Israel, John Luke’s sister Rebecca Robertson Loflin and her husband John Reed Loflin’s first child, who arrived in January.