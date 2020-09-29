✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman attributed his almost 20-lb. weight loss to fiancée Francie Frane as he showed off his slimmed-down figure on Monday's The Dr. Oz Show. When asked about Frane's influence on his decision to stop smoking and start eating better by Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star joked Frane "took like 40 lbs of food out of this house" and threw it in the neighbor's trash.

"I don't really like to eat what she eats. It's grass, it's dandelions, but I hold my breath and get water and ice and eat it and drink it," he continued of his new diet. Despite his reticence at adding more vegetables to his diet, the change physically and mentally is noticeable. "I can tell a lot of difference in my attitude, even," he told Oz.

Chapman met Frane shortly after losing wife Beth Chapman to cancer in June 2019, and the two bonded over recently being widowed, as Frane's husband also died of cancer. The two announced their engagement in May, and Chapman told Oz he even took his wife-to-be on her first bounty hunt recently.

"I know she's a hunter. [She] and her two sons have hunted bow hunt, so they track, they look for things that the prey leaves behind. And so she's kind of a natural," he said on Monday's show. "She just fit right in. She started getting leads and writing them down, so there's more than just tracking and hunting." Chapman gushed that Frane excels at the investigation part of the hunt, which is a valuable skill on the trail of these violent criminals.

Frane even made an appearance in Monday's interview after Oz heard her laughing at her beau's jokes off-camera. Asked what first attracted her to Chapman when they met, she answered bashfully, "Well, everybody makes fun of me because I didn't know who he was when I first met him and I said he needed a haircut which I don't think he does, I love his hair."

What she really loves is his heart, however, and how he has been her "rock" over their months together. "He is the most kind, gentle, sweet man. When both of us really thought that we weren't going to stand up from our grief, we helped each other up," Frane gushed. "He walks alongside me and he has become somebody that I can't live without."