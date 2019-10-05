Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie ‘Still in Quite a Bit of Pain’ After Hospitalization

Bonnie Chapman, the 20-year-old daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman and his late wife Beth Chapman, is out of the hospital, but not completely out of the woods. She spoke out on Thursday, telling Yahoo Entertainment she is still in “quite a bit of pain.” Chapman said she was rushed to the hospital because of sciatica.

Chapman told fans on social media she was “in so much pain” before later revealing she was hospitalized. She took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a photo of her hospital wristband, adding the caption “finally home.”

The makeup artist later sent Yahoo Entertainment an email on her condition. She was “hospitalized due to back pain, which turned out to be a pretty bad case of sciatica. I wasn’t able to sleep or walk.”

“I’m still in quite a bit of pain, but it’s been tolerable,” Chapman added.

Back on Sept. 29, Chapman shared a look at the makeup she applied to her eyes, adding a caption detailing the pain.

“Look I did on my live yesterday! Thank you guys for watching even though I was in so much pain, I appreciate it,” she wrote at the time. “I wish I took better photos but once I went to take them my back was acting out quite a bit. I’m just glad you guys enjoyed watching.”

During a live stream on her Instagram account Wednesday, Chapman said she was in “so much pain” because her back was “acting out quite a bit.” Earlier that day, she used an Uber to take herself to the hospital.

According to the Mayo Clinic, sciatica is pain that comes from the sciatic nerve, “which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Typically, sciatica affects only one side of your body.”

Chapman’s hospitalization is the latest difficult moment for the Chapman family. In June, her mother Beth died at age 51, following a battle with throat and lung cancer.

Last month, Chapman’s father Duane was rushed to the hospital. He later told Mehmet Oz he suffered a pulmonary embolism in the heart. The Dr. Oz host called Duane a “ticking time bomb.”

“You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now,” Oz warned Duane. “Fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctors, that means you have to do your own doctoring.”

Duane later told PEOPLE he was working to change his diet and quit smoking since the health scare.

“Once this goes away, I am 100 percent,” the WGN America star said. “I’ve had fears. The blood clot is not a normal thing but it happens a lot, but I’m going to be 100 percent. I’m encouraged by it.”

Chapman’s parents now appear on WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

