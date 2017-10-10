‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott Crashes Brother’s ‘DWTS’ Performance

Drew Scott’s DWTS performance had a special guest appearance. His brother Jonathan crashed his dance half way through the number.

Dressed in a similar blue ensemble, Jonathan kept up with Scott and his partner Emma Slater.

The duo turned trio danced the Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.

This week’s theme was most memorable year and Scott chose 2007. This was when he attempted to being an acting career, but wasn’t successful.

The disappointment of his short-lived career didn’t stop him, hence his song selection. A few years later, Scott and his brother Jonathan were given the opportunity star on an HGTV series titled Property Brothers. This gave Scott the opportunity to focus on his love of real estate and television at the same time.

The judges were equally impressed by the performance and each gave the dancing duo 8s for a total score of 24.