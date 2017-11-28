Dr. Phil Airs ‘Painful to Watch’ David Cassidy Interview Many Found ‘in Poor Taste’

A week after David Cassidy’s passing, Dr. Phil made the decision to re-air his interview with the Partridge Family heartthrob.

As a tribute to the late David Cassidy, ‘Dr. Phil’ will rebroadcast his interview from earlier this year on Tuesday. Rest In Peace, Mr. Cassidy. pic.twitter.com/kZDbRNQL8z — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) November 24, 2017

“As a tribute to the late David Cassidy, ‘Dr. Phil’ will rebroadcast his interview from earlier this year on Tuesday. Rest In Peace, Mr. Cassidy,” the show’s official Twitter statement read on Friday, Nov. 24.

In the episode, Cassidy opens up to Dr. Phil about dementia, his battle with alcoholism and his love for his son.

Cassidy was brutally honest with Dr. Phil, telling him that although he had been “pretty much sober” for the past two-and-a-half years, his son, Beau, was his reason to live.

“There were a number of elements that entered into it, but yes,” he says when asked if drinking interfered in their relationship. “I was the ideal father. I would do anything for him. He’s the love of my life and probably the reason that I didn’t kill myself because of him.”

Cassidy told Dr. Phil in March that he had fallen prey to drinking binges more than two years ago.

“I had fallen off two-and-a-half-years ago,” he said, adding that a binge for him includes beer or wine and lasts two or three days until he goes back to AA.

He said his 2015 dementia diagnosis was part of the reason he struggled so much with alcoholism.

“Part of the reason that I fell off the first time was that I got the diagnosis,” he said, adding that another contributing factor was his mom’s death due to dementia three years ago. “That’s when I started really drinking heavily. When she was in her last days, I would come to the hospital — I couldn’t come unless I was completely intoxicated. It was too painful for me.”

Social media was torn on the re-airing of the Cassidy interview so soon after his death. Some accused Dr. Phil of portraying Cassidy as a liar, while others enjoyed the opportunity to see and hear Cassidy one more time.

Dr. Phil wasn’t very kind to him. David Cassidy was portrayed a a liar and a relapsed drunk. It was a hard show to watch. It would be kinder to his memory to NOT air this mean spirited episode. — Joy (@_joy_b) November 26, 2017

David Cassidy episode on Dr Phil now, so sad — LinLin 🎄 (@LinisGma) November 28, 2017

This episode of Dr. Phil with David Cassidy is painful to watch and airing it at this time is in poor taste. — Mahala (@Mahala) November 28, 2017

Thank you Dr.Phil for airing this again. I love David Cassidy. May he rest in peace. 😥 — Elaine King (@sweetlanie55) November 28, 2017

Cassidy died on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from organ failure after being rushed to the hospital nearly a week before. He was 67 years old.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family told PEOPLE. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / The Dr. Phil Show