Dr. Drew Slammed After Saying Jenelle Evans Needs ‘Containment’ During ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Dr. Drew is in some hot water after remarks he made during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special after he said Jenelle Evans needed “containment” in her relationships.

The MTV personality made these comments during a conversation with Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, who was calling out the 25-year-old’s new husband David Eason as “controlling.”

“To be fair to David, Jenelle needs containment, right? That’s been one of her problems. She couldn’t be contained,” Dr. Drew said.

Barbara responded, “They’re like two peas in a pod.”

Suggesting that the mother of three needs someone to control her struck many as romanticizing an unhealthy relationship dynamic.

Is “Dr” Drew seriously implying that Barb is the bad guy here?? And David is only trying to protect and *contain*Jenelle??? #TeenMom2 — Lilyfaire (@Lilyfaire) November 14, 2017

What the hell is with Dr. Drew saying @PBandJenelley_1 needing someone to contain her? #TeenMom2 1950s much? — Kristen Bellah (@kristenautumn92) November 14, 2017

If dr drew says one more time that jenelle needs to be contained 😡 #teenmom2 — ambers missed punch (@Reunionbrawl) November 14, 2017

Dr. Drew should be fired. It’s okay for David to be controlling because she needs to be “contained?” #teenmom2 @MTV — Jessica InTruBeauty (@InTruBeauty) November 14, 2017

Many have expressed concern for Evans throughout her relationship with Eason, suggesting she may be being abused.

During the reunion, Eason convinced Evans to leave the set after Dr. Drew called him “aggressive.”

“He’s trying to make her upset and it’s pissing me off. I’m leaving,” Eason said backstage. He then told his wife that he was leaving the reunion and that she could come with him or not. She did end up leaving.

“I cannot mentally do this anymore,” she told a producer trying to keep her from leaving. “And you can hear that from my therapist.”

Part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV